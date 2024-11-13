The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A construction worker who murdered his 76-year-old former employer in a frenzied tool attack faces a life sentence in prison for his crimes.

Heber Enoc Diaz, 27, of Pasadena, was convicted as guilty of capital murder on Thursday, five years after he was found to have committed the gruesome murder of a pensioner in Los Angeles County.

Diaz had been employed by a contractor carrying out renovation work on the home of the 76-year-old victim, Chyong Jen Tsai, in Arcadia in March 2019, but according to police had not been working at the address when the crimes were committed, said Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office (LACDAO).

On April 9, 2019, Diaz had been burglarizing the woman’s garage when he massacred her with “a hammer, a jab saw, and a box cutter”, as per LACDAO.

He also faces charges for a burglary at the property committed at the time he had been working there a month prior.

Diaz was arrested and booked 10 days after the incident, as per Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department records.

LA County District Attorney George Gascón said: “Chyong Jen Tsai was killed during a burglary of her own home – a place where she should have been safe and secure.

“This crime is particularly heartbreaking as Ms Tsai was simply at home when she encountered an intruder. Our sincere condolences go out to Ms Tsai’s family, who have endured unimaginable loss.

“We understand that nothing can truly fill the void left by her absence, but we hope that the guilty verdicts bring a measure of justice and peace.”

Gascón thanked prosecutors and investigators within the Elder Abuse Unit for their diligence on the case.

At the long-awaited trial, the jury found the accused guilty of all the charges brought against him, including one count of murder with special circumstance allegations as the crime was committed during a robbery and a burglary, two felony counts of second-degree burglary, one felony count each of first-degree residential burglary, second-degree robbery, and elder abuse.

The jury found the special circumstances allegations true for first-degree murder and causing great bodily injury to a victim over age 70, using deadly and dangerous weapons – a hammer, a jab saw, and a box cutter said LACDAO.

Diaz’s sentencing is set for December 16 at the Department 128 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center.