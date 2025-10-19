The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A late-night knock turned into a nightmare for a Virginia resident – and now police are hunting for the trio who wore Halloween masks and tried to break into a family’s home in what investigators say was far from a prank.

Disturbing doorbell camera footage shows three people approach the door of the Alexandria home around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, their faces hidden behind Halloween masks, as they shout threats and demand the residents come outside.

“It’s either you coming out or we coming in,” one voice can be heard saying on the video. Another yells, “Open the door!”

A woman who told WUSA9 that she was visiting her mother at the targeted home said she thought it was just a prank, at first.

“At first I thought it was just a Halloween joke, a little prank,” Shayla said. “So I said, ‘Happy Halloween.’”

open image in gallery Police are hunting for a trio in Halloween masks who terrorized a family in Alexandria, Virginia last week ( Shayla Whiteside via WUSA )

But the knocking quickly escalated.

“They kept, like, knocking on the door,” she said. “The knocks would get harder and harder.”

Shayla said the group threatened to kill them and tried to get into the house even after she called 911 and told them police were on the way.

“They threatened to kill us,” she said. “It's not even a joke gone wrong. They tried to enter into the home. My heart dropped when they said that they were gonna take a chair and break down the door. That is just too much.”

When the group couldn’t get in through the front, they moved to the back of the house, breaking part of a fence and pounding on a window, according to Shayla. The terrifying ordeal lasted about 10 minutes.

open image in gallery The trio are heard making threats on chilling Ring camera footage ( Shayla Whiteside via WUSA )

Alexandria Police Chief Tarrik McGuire said the suspects’ actions were criminal, and that it was far from a prank. In an update on Saturday, the chief delivered a message to the suspects.

“If you are the one that engaged in this type of behavior, we’re actively searching for you,” McGuire said. “If it was someone young, I encourage parents to come forward. It is better to address this voluntarily than wait for us to make an arrest.”

Investigators believe the suspects fled in a vehicle after removing their masks. Police are reviewing additional video from nearby homes and businesses to try and identify them.

“This is a very serious matter,” McGuire added.

open image in gallery Police are asking anyone in the area of Duke and South Jordan streets to check their doorbell or security footage ( Shayla Whiteside via WUSA )

“They attempted to enter a residence, and under Virginia state law, that constitutes burglary. It’s a warning to people: do not go up to people’s doors, make threats, advance their doorways, and play with their lives, because it ultimately can end up in a dangerous event.”

The chief also warned that pranks involving masks or costumes can turn violent.

“Historically, we have seen pranks around the nation with people wearing masks, trying to mimic movie scenes or horrific films,” McGuire said.

“These are serious matters because they are frightening, but most importantly, they can result in serious injury.”

Police are asking anyone in the area of Duke and South Jordan streets to check their doorbell or security footage between 9 and 10:30 p.m. Tuesday for suspicious activity.

McGuire said the suspects could face charges including burglary and making criminal threats.