Boy, 9, arrested after bringing loaded revolver onto school bus, cops say

A 9 year-old boy was arrested after bringing a loaded gun onto a school bus in Florida, cops have said.

The incident took place on Monday morning as students were on their way to an elementary school in Ocala. Students on the bus alerted the driver who then called 911.

The unnamed child had taken the revolver from a relative’s “secured room” without permission, Ocala Police Department said, while sharing a picture of the weapon in its holster on social media. ABC News reported that the boy took the gun while his uncle was in the shower but did not intend to harm anyone, according to a police affidavit.

The juvenile admitted to bringing the .38 caliber gun on the bus and showing it to others, police said, adding that after he was arrested he was transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice. No-one was injured in the incident.

The boy now faces multiple potential charges, including possession of a firearm on school property; armed burglary; grand theft of a firearm carrying a concealed firearm; disruption of school function.

open image in gallery Police shared a picture of the firearm on social media ( Ocala Police Department )

In a statement on Facebook, Ocala Police praised the students for telling the driver and said it showed the importance of quick response to firearms incidents.

“This morning, Ocala Police responded to a report of a student with a gun on a school bus,” the police department said. “Officers safely detained a 9-year-old juvenile and recovered a loaded revolver from the bus. No injuries were reported.The firearm was taken from a relative’s secured room without permission.

“We praise the students for alerting the bus driver and helping to ensure everyone’s safety. We also commend the swift response from law enforcement.

“Our children’s safety is our top priority. This incident shows why staying vigilant and reporting concerns quickly is critical. We will remain committed to supporting our schools and community while we pursue justice.”