The daughter of former MLB pitcher Greg Swindell has now been found safe days after she went missing with her ex-boyfriend who was accused of strangling and assaulting her weeks earlier.

Brenna Swindell, 29, was last seen at around 10.20pm on Thursday August 22 with her ex-boyfriend Morgan Guidry at Poodies Hilltop Bar in Spicewood, Texas, according to a press release from the Austin Police Department.

Neither had been seen since, and both of their cellphones had been switched off since Friday.

An arrest warrant was issued for Guidry that same day for the alleged assault.

The affidavit, seen by the Austin American-Statesman, alleges that Guidry strangled Swindell multiple times and slammed her head onto the floor at an apartment complex back on July 7.

Swindell, who has three children, also told Travis County sheriff’s deputies last month that she feared Guidry, who she was still in a relationship with at the time, was going to kill her, according to the Missing Persons Center.

Brenna Swindell and Morgan Guidry (pictured together) had been last seen together on Thursday ( Supplied )

On Tuesday morning, Swindell’s father Greg announced on his Facebook page that his daughter had “been found.”

“That’s all for now,” he added.

“Thanks to EVERYONE who got involved. Sarah Swindell and I and our family and extended family thanks you.”

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to The Independent that Swindell was found “alive and well” overnight.

Swindell was with Guidry when she was located, police said. He was arrested and taken into custody.

No further details have been shared, including where the pair were found.

In the days since she was last seen, Swindell’s desperate father Greg had issued a public plea for help in finding her.

Brenna Swindell told deputies last month she feared her ex would kill her ( Austin Police Department )

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Greg, whose MLB career spanned 17 years, said that his daughter had not been in contact with family or friends since she was seen with her “violent” ex-boyfriend, with his wife Sarah adding in another post that they feared their daughter might not have gone willingly with him.

“I still feel she would never abandon her 3 children or just take off without explanation. So until we can prove otherwise, we feel she is in danger,” she said.

Addressing his daughter directly, the former baseball player added: “Brennie, if you see this, we all love you so much and need you home!”

Swindell is the daughter of former MLB pitcher father Greg Swindell ( Getty )

“PLEASE if you have seen or heard from either one of them, let us know,” the desperate father wrote. “THANK YOU and please share.”

Greg revealed that the 29-year-old had moved into a new apartment just two days before she was last seen.

Police said that there were concerns about Swindell’s “safety and immediate welfare.”

The mother-of-three’s car, a white Kia Carnival, which she was possibly traveling in, was last traced to Colorado on Friday evening, police said.