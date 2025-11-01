Arrest warrant issued for ex-Green Beret tied to failed Venezuela coup attempt

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A federal judge in Tampa has issued an arrest warrant for a former Green Beret, Jordan Goudreau, after he failed to attend a court hearing concerning his pre-trial release conditions. Mr Goudreau, 49, stands accused of plotting to invade Venezuela in 2020.

He was initially arrested last year on weapons smuggling charges linked to the failed coup attempt, which occurred during the first Trump administration. Following a brief period in custody, he was released on bond, with filmmaker Jen Gatien pledging her $2m Manhattan apartment as collateral.

However, Ms Gatien testified this week that the three-time Bronze Star recipient became abusive, alleging he threatened her and others. She also claimed he sent text messages indicating he would resist returning to jail, prompting the hearing on his release violations.

“I believe he intends one day to leave this country,” Gatien said, noting that Goudreau previously lived on a sailboat in Mexico.

Judge Christopher Tuite issued an arrest warrant Friday after waiting 30 minutes for Goudreau to show up for the third day of the bond hearing. A probation officer said the ankle monitor Goudreau was supposed to wear was still located in the Tampa area, where Goudreau was living while undergoing equine-assisted therapy supervised by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

“I'm at a loss,” Goudreau's attorney Marissel Descalzo told the judge. “I have not spoken to him as to why he's not here.”

Gatien's new documentary, “Men of War,” is a largely sympathetic look at Goudreau’s slapdash plan to train a mercenary force of Venezuelan army deserters in neighboring Colombia to carry out a cross-border raid that aimed to spark a popular rebellion and remove President Nicolas Maduro.

open image in gallery In this photo provided by Neon, former U.S. Green Beret Jordan Goudreau holds an assault rifle as part of a documentary film on the combat veteran's involvement in a coup attempts against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. (Neon via AP, File)

The plot, exposed by The Associated Press two days before the incursion, never stood a chance against Maduro's far superior security forces and ended with several would-be freedom fighters killed and two of Goudreau's U.S. Special Forces buddies locked away in a Venezuelan prison.

Since the movie's release last month, the relationship between the two has soured and in the weeks leading up to the bond hearing the filmmaker in court filings accused Goudreau of deceit, financial coercion and threatening conduct.

Specifically, Gatien accused Goudreau of reneging on a promise — described by prosecutors as an “undisclosed side agreement” — to pledge his sizable reserves of cash, gold coins and cryptocurrency to mitigate the filmmaker's financial risk as his sole bond guarantor.

She also shared with the court screenshots of angry text messages, sometimes incoherent and full of profanity, in which he claims “I'm not going back to prison" — a statement prosecutors say indicates his intention to flee.

“I would have gotten zero if he fled," Gatien testified. "All I got was broken promises for the past year.”

Among those scheduled to testify at the hearing for the government was an Oklahoma couple which was storing some of Goudreau's belongings, including two assault rifles an associate recently tried to retrieve in possible violation of a court order against possessing firearms while on bond.

In a sworn affidavit, Brande and Jason Woolems explained that Goudreau had called them last month pressuring them to make false accusations against Gatien to block her from backing out of the bond.

open image in gallery This photo provided by U.S. Department of Justice shows the Mexican driver license photo of Jordan Goudreau. (U.S. Department of Justice via AP, File)

The couple said in their sworn statement that Goudreau asked them to sign statements that accused Gatien of misconduct.

“When we declined, he called us ‘Judas’ and accused us of betrayal, yelling repeatedly in anger,” they said in the statement.

The 2020 invasion, which came to be known as the Bay of Piglets, stands as a cautionary tale of the often amateurish way the Trump administration has pursued regime change in Venezuela.

Those criticisms have grown stronger in recent weeks as a naval flotilla deployed by Trump has carried out multiple deadly strikes on suspected drug smuggling boats departing Venezuela and the president authorized the CIA to carry out covert actions inside the South American country.

Amid growing concern about a potential U.S. invasion, Goudreau has reemerged as a media pundit popular with Trump supporters and “radical leftist” critics alike.

In recent interviews, Goudreau has at times lashed out at an array of purported deep-state actors — the CIA and State Department among them — that he blames for “sabotaging” his clandestine mission, which he insists was blessed with a wink from the first Trump administration.

Many of those same actors are once again trying to derail Trump's foreign policy agenda, he said. Meanwhile, he called Trump's allegations that Maduro is the leader of the so-called Suns Cartel of drug-running military officials a “fabrication of the CIA.”

“If we do invade Venezuela what's next?" he recently told Russian state-owned RT. "The truth of the matter is the Venezuelan opposition is as ruthless and tyrannical as the Venezuelan regime under Nicolas Maduro.”

open image in gallery Former Green Beret Jordan Goudreau, left, walks to the United States Courthouse for a bond hearing in Tampa, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Goudreau, who was born in Canada, said he became a believer in the cause of Venezuelan democracy after working security at a benefit concert held in Colombia to deliver humanitarian aid across the border.

Despite a lack of Spanish, he drew close to several exiled allies of opposition leader Juan Guaidó, who the U.S. then recognized as Venezuela’s legitimate leader. Over several months, a plan was hatched to invade Venezuela with the goal of sparking a popular rebellion. As part of that effort, Goudreau signed a contract with the Guaidó team, although the two sides split months before the raid was carried out under new leadership possibly infiltrated by Maduro's intelligence services.

Goudreau was scheduled to go on trial in February on charges of failing to obtain an export license to ship roughly 60 AR-15 rifles to clandestine camps where would-be freedom fighters were being trained.

Two of the rifles seized in Colombia contain traces of Goudreau’s DNA, while suppressors, night-vision goggles and other equipment had serial numbers matching those purchased by Goudreau and his Melbourne, Florida-based security firm Silvercorp, according to prosecutors.

Gatien registered a Florida production company with Goudreau in 2021 and was described in court records as his girlfriend. In testimony Gatien denied being anything more than good friends with Goudreau, who lived with her for two years while attending the New York Film Academy.