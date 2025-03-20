The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A dispute over a prize piece of bacon at a youth farming competition in West Virginia ended with one father being arrested and charged with theft.

Cody J. Lucey from Glen Easton was caught on surveillance footage allegedly switching tags on a piece of Grand Champion-rated bacon belonging to another student with that of his own child, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

A complaint filed in Marshall County Magistrate Court detailed the alleged theft, which was reported to officials by Principal Wyatt O'Neil of Cameron High School.

The investigation began when O'Neil learned that Student B had sold Student A's Grand Champion bacon during the West Virginia FFA State Ham, Bacon, and Egg show and sale at Cedar Lakes Conference Center in Ripley on March 10.

Student A's Grand Champion bacon had been sold at the Marshall County Sale a week earlier on March 4 for $935.28 and was then returned to the school for cutting for the buyer.

open image in gallery Cody J. Lucey was caught on surveillance footage switching tags on a piece of Grand Champion-rated bacon belonging to another student with that of his own child ( Marshall County Sheriff's Office )

An agriculture teacher at the school had sorted through the bacon sold and found that two pieces were incorrectly tagged – as they had both come from the same side of the hog.

Further investigation led O’Neil and Deputy D. Schrack to surveillance footage from March 7, which showed Lucey – student B's father – removing student A's Grand Champion bacon from the sold box and placing it on another table.

According to the complaint, he removed the tag from this bacon, selected a replacement from the meat lab, and attached student A's tag to the spare bacon after making a hole.

Lucey returned the swapped bacon to the sold box and, ensuring it was covered, then tagged student A's bacon with student B's tag.

Consequently, Student B Showed the swapped bacon at the State FFA Ham, Bacon, and Egg sale and won Grand Champion, later selling it at the auction for $2,100.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office, Lucey now faces felony charges of obtaining money, property, and services by false pretenses and petit larceny.