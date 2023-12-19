Grace Jabbari’s lawyer reacts to Jonathan Majors conviction in assault case

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

On Monday, a jury of three men and three women found Jonathan Majors guilty on two charges of assault and harassment after roughly two days of deliberations.

The actor was cleared of two separate charges: assault in the third degree and aggravated harassment. His sentencing is scheduled for Tuesday 6 February 2024.

Reacting to the verdict, Ross Kramer, an attorney for Grace Jabbari, the woman at the centre of the trial who said the actor assaulted her on March 25, said, “We are gratified to see justice served by today’s guilty verdict.

“Ms Jabbari testified publicly and truthfully, even though reliving these traumatic events on the witness stand was obviously painful,” he said.

“We are grateful to the jurors and the Judge for their attention and patience, and to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office for their hard work and support.”

The attorney added that he hopes his client’s resolve to see the case through inspires other survivors of assault to come forward.

The trial, which lasted for approximately two weeks, revealed bombshell accounts of Mr Majors’ alleged mistreatment of Ms Jabbari, a 30-year-old dancer from England.

While testifying, often through tears, the woman told the jury about how the actor hit her in the head and twisted her arm during the March incident.

At other points, she said he dissuaded her from seeking medical attention following another incident, yelled at her for coming home drunk and threw items in her presence.

Last week, Judge Michael Gaffey released a cache of evidence relating to the case, including text messages, a 911 call, a recording of the actor calling himself “a great man” and footage that appeared to show the actor shoving Ms Jabbari into an SUV on the night of the incident.

The documents showed a pattern of disturbing behaviour from the actor against his ex-girlfriend.

Throughout the trial, his attorney, Priya Chaudry, attempted to make the jury believe that the woman had been inebriated when the incident occurred, lied about it to officials and had assaulted Mr Majors that night.

This is despite Ms Jabbari saying that she didn’t want Mr Majors to be prosecuted. The actor was arrested after he called 911 on the night of the incident to request medical attention for Ms Jabbari.

He found her lying in the closet of his Chelsea apartment on Manhattan’s west side and believed she had either attempted suicide or overdosed.

Following the verdict, Ms Chaudry said, “It’s clear that the jury did not believe Grace Jabbari’s story of what happened in the SUV because they found that Mr Majors did not intentionally cause any injuries to her.

We are grateful for that.” Still, she said, “We are disappointed, however, that despite not believing Ms. Jabbari, the jury nevertheless found that Mr. Majors was somehow reckless while she was attacking him.

“Mr Majors is grateful to God, his family, his friends, and his fans for their love and support during these harrowing eight months. Mr. Majors still has faith in the process and looks forward to fully clearing his name.”

In a written statement, the Manhattan district attorney’s office said, “The evidence presented throughout this trial illustrated a cycle of psychological and emotional abuse, and escalating patterns of coercion far too common across the many intimate partner violence cases we see each and every day.

“Today a jury determined that [a] pattern of abuse and coercion culminated with Mr Majors assaulting and harassing his girlfriend.”