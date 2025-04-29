The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Florida golfer was arrested after allegedly attacking a 79-year-old course marshal who asked him to “speed up” his slow play, according to authorities.

Aaron Carbo, 24, from North Port, Florida, was reportedly asked to quicken his pace of play by the elderly employee who told him he was holding up other players.

Carbo, allegedly, did not take kindly to the request and deputies say that he allegedly attacked the victim, beating him to the ground.

He was charged April 18 with the battery of a person aged 65 years or older, at the Cove of Rotonda Golf Center, in Charlotte County, according to Charlotte County Sheriff's Office records.

Witnesses told investigators that after the marshal made the request, Carbo leaped from his golf cart and punched the employee, who has not been identified.

open image in gallery Aaron Carbo, 24, was charged with battery after he allegedly beat a senior to the ground at a Florida golf course ( Charlotte County Sheriff's Office )

A second Cove of Rotanda employee then stepped in to defend the senior, striking Carbo in his defense, which knocked him to the ground. Both Carbo and the second employee were reportedly arrested, as Gulf Coast News Now reported.

The health status of the 79-year-old remains unclear.

“It’s terrible about this generation that we have, just beating up old men over golf,” one young golfer at the scene told Golf Digest.

Carbo was bonded out of jail a day after the incident, according to Charlotte County Sheriff's Office records.