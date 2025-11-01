The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A 19-year-old has been arrested over the alleged kidnapping and sexual assault of a young girl at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park – an attack that has rocked the community and prompted heightened security.

Dominick Jeremiah Valle-Buitrago, of San Francisco, was taken into custody Thursday on multiple felony charges, including kidnapping, lewd acts upon a child, sexual battery, false imprisonment and child molestation, according to jail records. He is being held without bail.

The assault occurred around 5:30 p.m. on October 23 near the park’s Polo Fields, where a youth soccer team was practicing, according to San Francisco police. Investigators say Valle-Buitrago lured a young girl into a restroom at the park and groped her. Authorities have not released the child’s name or age.

Investigators believe the same suspect may have approached another girl in the area a day earlier, asking where the restroom was and whether she was in middle or high school, and that he had possibly been loitering around the area before the attack, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

At a news conference on Friday, Tom Maguire, commander of San Francisco Police Department’s investigations bureau, said another report “possibly connected” to the case is also under review.

Investigators allege Dominick Jeremiah Valle-Buitrago took a young girl into a restroom at Golden Gate Park and groped her ( Google Maps )

“Part of the investigation is to take any report that may have related to this more heinous incident that occurred at the Polo Fields,” Maguire said.

Maguire said it was a parent’s tip that ultimately led to Valle-Buitrago’s arrest, though officials did not release details about what the tip contained.

SFPD Interim Chief Paul Yep described the assault as an “extremely disturbing sexual attack” and said the department’s crime lab expedited the processing of DNA evidence.

City leaders, including Mayor Daniel Lurie and District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, condemned the attack and vowed to ensure safety at city parks.

“The safety of our kids is non-negotiable,” Lurie said. “San Francisco does not tolerate acts of violence.”

DA Jenkins noted that her own 9-year-old daughter has played soccer at Golden Gate Park.

“I know what this has done and how this has rocked the parent community, the soccer community across our city,” Jenkins said.

She added that her office is reviewing the evidence and expects to announce charging decisions Monday. Arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday.

The assault has led to immediate security changes at the Polo Fields. The Recreation and Park Department has stationed a ranger near the restrooms between 3 and 5 p.m. on weekdays, when youth teams typically practice, and installed a new security camera. Patrols have also been increased during after-school hours and weekends.

At the press conference, Eloisa Tejero, interim executive director of San Francisco Youth Soccer, said that the league has reminded coaches and players to use restrooms in groups and to report any suspicious activity.

“As a player-first organization, safety is our top priority,” she said. “We are glad that SF Rec and Park has increased ranger and video security while youth are using the Polo Fields.”

“We are heartbroken by the reported sexual assault,” Tejero continued. “Our deepest sympathies go out to the player, their family, friends, and the entire team.”