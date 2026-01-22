The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A veteran firefighter, who once helped battle major California wildfires, allegedly bludgeoned his wife to death at their home after discovering an apparent affair, authorities have said.

Andrew Jimenez, a 45-year-old firefighter from Glendale, California, was taken into custody Wednesday in connection with the killing of his 55-year-old wife, Mayra Jimenez.

At around 4 a.m. that morning, Jimenez walked into the Los Angeles Police Department’s northeast station and asked officers to conduct a welfare check on his wife, according to law enforcement.

When police responded to the couple’s home in North Hollywood, they found Mayra Jimenez with severe blunt force trauma. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe Mayra was bludgeoned to death after being repeatedly struck with an axe, FOX11 reported.

open image in gallery Andrew Jimenez, 45, was taken into custody in connection with the killing of his 55-year-old wife, Mayra Jimenez ( ABC7 )

Neighbors told local reporters that investigators recovered an axe from inside the home.

“I could just hear them talk about how horrific it was… it was just bloody,” neighbor Camille Cabrera said. “Next thing you know they found an axe. They said they found an axe.”

“He’s supposed to be protecting us,” she added. “What’s come of this world?”

Police were also seen carrying out two large rifles from the scene. Investigators say the killing appears to be a domestic violence incident.

“From what we’ve determined, very preliminary at this stage, this was an isolated incident of domestic violence between cohabitating adults,” LAPD Robbery and Homicide Lt. Guy Golan said. “There’s no threat to public safety at this time. The individual who is in custody at Northeast Station, we believe, is responsible for the incident.”

Attorney Jose Romero, who has been retained by Jimenez’s family, suggested a possible motive. “Our office is currently in contact with law enforcement regarding a diary of the decedent, apparently read moments before the homicide, that verified infidelity by the decedent,” he said in a statement.

No further details about the alleged diary entry were released.

Mayra Jimenez was remembered by friends and colleagues as a devoted and “caring educator” and advocate. She worked as a teacher at Wilshire Park Elementary School and served as a union representative with United Teachers Los Angeles. Mayra was also a non-denominational ordained minister who officiated weddings and was known as a devoted Dodgers fan.

open image in gallery Jimenez, a veteran firefighter helped battle the Palisades Fire last year. After his arrest on Wednesday, he was placed on administrative leave ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Her husband, who has served with the Glendale Fire Department since 2008, was promoted from paramedic to firefighter, and helped battle the Palisades Fire, according to city officials. Following his arrest Wednesday, Jimenez was placed on administrative leave.

“LAPD is the lead investigating agency and the matter is ongoing,” the city said in a statement.

In a separate statement, the Glendale Fire Department said it is cooperating with investigators.

“This is an extremely serious and deeply troubling matter. First and foremost, our hearts are with the victim’s family and loved ones, and we extend our sincere condolences as they grieve this tragic loss,” the statement read. “Due to the active and ongoing nature of the investigation, the City of Glendale and the Glendale Fire Department are unable to provide additional comments at this time.”

Court records show Jimenez was booked into jail on suspicion of murder and is being held on $2 million bail.