The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Glen Rogers, a convicted Florida murderer and suspected serial killer known as the "Casanova Killer," used his last words Thursday to share his support for President Donald Trump.

“President Trump, keep making America great. I’m ready to go,” Rogers, 62, said just before receiving a lethal injection at the Florida State Prison.

Rogers, who was once linked to the OJ Simpson murder trial, also thanked his wife, who had visited him in prison earlier that day.

Then, without providing further context, Rogers said, “In the near future, your questions will be answered.”

He was pronounced dead at 6:16 p.m.

Glen Rogers, 62, once told police he killed 70 people across the United States. ( Florida Department of Corrections via AP )

Rogers was convicted in Florida for the 1995 murder of Tina Marie Cribbs, a 34-year-old mother of two whom he met at a bar in Tampa. She was found dead in a hotel room.

Rogers also received a separate death sentence in California for the 1995 strangulation of Sandra Gallagher, a mother of three he met at a bar in Van Nuys just weeks before the Cribbs murder. He was stopped in Kentucky following a highway chase in Cribbs’ car.

Rogers once claimed responsibility for up to 70 murders across the United States, though he later recanted that statement.

He was a suspect in multiple killings, and many of his alleged and proven victims shared similar physical characteristics: Aged in their 30s, a petite frame, and red hair.

This dubbed Rogers the "Casanova Killer" or "Cross Country Killer."

In 2012, a documentary titled "My Brother the Serial Killer," produced by Rogers' brother Clay, examined his possible involvement in the 1994 stabbing deaths of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.

However, Los Angeles authorities dismissed the theory, stating they had "no reason to believe that Mr. Rogers was involved.”

Rogers' execution marked Florida’s fifth in 2025, with another scheduled for June. His final meal included pizza, chocolate, and soda.