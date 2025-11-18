The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The boyfriend of a renowned transgender TikTok influencer is now accused of her murder in Florida.

Shanoyd White Jr, 25, is currently facing a first-degree murder charge in relation to the shooting death of the social media star known as Girlalala, in the community of Lauderdale Lakes, according to authorities.

Girlalala was shot at around 7 pm on Friday, according to a statement from the Broward Sheriff’s Office. BSO officials said that deputies and fire crews arrived at the scene shortly after the shooting took place and found the TikToker in the front seat of the vehicle.

She was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. White was arrested at the scene. According to the statement, a gun believed to have been used in the shooting was located near the car.

The BSO statement revealed that the pair had allegedly been locked in an argument in Whyte Jr’s car before the shooting and that the couple had been together for several years.

open image in gallery Girlalala is a wig influencer who racked up over 288,000 followers ( GoFundMe )

NBC Miami obtained surveillance footage of the moments immediately following the shooting, which shows Whyte stepping out of the car with what appears to be a gun in his hand. Meanwhile, Girlalala can be seen leaning out of the passenger door before being placed back in the vehicle by her partner.

Whyte had been a defensive lineman for Bethune-Cookman University’s football team.

In the wake of the shooting, fans of Girlalala have flocked to TikTok to share videos expressing concern about ominous comments made by the social media star throughout her career.

One video compiles both Whyte Jr and his girlfriend’s responses in a trend, where partners pretend to be their spouse and make a self-deprecating comment about “themselves.”

“I’m Girlalala, of course, I rather entertain TikTok than make sure my man happy,” the suspect can be heard saying.

open image in gallery Shanoyd Whyte Jr has been arrested after allegedly shooting his girlfriend Girlalala ( Broward Sheriff's Office )

“I’m the wig snatcher, of course, when my girlfriend make me mad, I have to bite her,” Girlalala replies, before showing off a deep bitemark on her arm.

On TikTok, Girlalala had racked up over 288,000 followers and described herself as a “wig influencer.”

Many of her videos gave viewers a glimpse into her personal life, including getting laser hair removal and a drive to “the station,” while she is handcuffed.

The influencer’s father told the broadcaster that Girlalala’s death comes just a year after the family was hit with another tragedy. According to NBC Miami, Girlalala’s father said that his son died last year as well.

A GoFundMe campaign to raise money for Girlalala’s funeral has been launched, which has already raised over $28,000.

One of the biggest donors was rapper JT, one-half of the hip-hop duo City Girls, who pledged $ 5,000 to the fund.

On Instagram, JT, whose real name is Jatavia Shakara Johnson, shared a personal message about the late influencer.

"Rest beautiful girlala! We love you & Heaven will never be boring now that you are there, your boldness, energy, humor & beauty will be missed!” she wrote. “You never missed a chance to show me love & for that I'm forever grateful.

"I'm sorry this happened to you!"

The Independent has contacted the Broward Sheriff’s Office for comment.