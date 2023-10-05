Five-year-old girl found raped and murdered at gas station

A man has been arrested after a five-year-old girl was found raped and murdered at a gas station in Kansas.

Police were called to a Topeka gas station just before 6pm on Monday and found a fire crew attempting to save the child.

She was rushed to a hospital and later pronounced dead, police said.

Mickel Cherry, 25, was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the death of the girl on suspicion of first-degree murder and rape.

His bond is set at $2m and no attorney is listed for him, said Timothy Phelps, deputy director of the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

Mickel W. Cherry (Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)

Booking records indicate that Mr Cherry was listed as homeless, WIBW-TV reported.

No formal charges were immediately filed, according to court records.

Police said Mr Cherry was known to the girl but did not provide details on how or the five-year-old’s cause of death.

Neighbors of the child told WIBW the five-year-old lived with her mother in a house with no water or electricity and the girl was sometimes left home alone.

She was described as a “loving girl” by neighbor Desiree Myles.

“Love the children, all the kids play with her. They all looked out for everybody, looked out for [her]. She was a Curious George with nowhere to go,” she said.