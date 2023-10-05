Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Five-year-old girl found raped and murdered at gas station

The five-year-old was described as a ‘loving girl’ by her neighbor

Martha McHardy
Thursday 05 October 2023 20:10
<p>Mickel W. Cherry</p>

Mickel W. Cherry

(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)

A man has been arrested after a five-year-old girl was found raped and murdered at a gas station in Kansas.

Police were called to a Topeka gas station just before 6pm on Monday and found a fire crew attempting to save the child.

She was rushed to a hospital and later pronounced dead, police said.

Mickel Cherry, 25, was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the death of the girl on suspicion of first-degree murder and rape.

His bond is set at $2m and no attorney is listed for him, said Timothy Phelps, deputy director of the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

Mickel W. Cherry

(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)

Related

Booking records indicate that Mr Cherry was listed as homeless, WIBW-TV reported.

No formal charges were immediately filed, according to court records.

Police said Mr Cherry was known to the girl but did not provide details on how or the five-year-old’s cause of death.

Neighbors of the child told WIBW the five-year-old lived with her mother in a house with no water or electricity and the girl was sometimes left home alone.

She was described as a “loving girl” by neighbor Desiree Myles.

“Love the children, all the kids play with her. They all looked out for everybody, looked out for [her]. She was a Curious George with nowhere to go,” she said.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in