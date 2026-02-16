The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Wisconsin man who claimed to be Jesus and then stole a police car has had his case transferred to the mental health docket of the county courthouse.

Giontae Dixon was taken into custody on February 3 after leading officers on a series of chases that began with a domestic violence call at a local Motel 6, and ended with four injured officers, police said.

When first responders arrived at the scene near 13th Street and College Avenue in Oak Creek, southern Milwaukee, just before 4am, Dixon’s alleged victim told them he had choked her.

“He put his hands on me. He thinks he is Jesus. He's got very bad mental issues that are not diagnosed,” the woman said in a police bodycam recording that was obtained from Oak Creek police by local news channel WISN. Her face was blurred in the footage to protect her identity.

When officers found Dixon in a white Dodge Caravan minivan nearby, he repeatedly told them that his name was “Jesus,” and did not respond to their requests that he step out of the vehicle.

Giontae Dixon repeatedly told officers he was "Jesus," and refused to get out of his vehicle. ( Oak Creek Police Department )

“I'm Jesus; I don't know what you're talking about," Dixon said in another bodycam recording obtained by WISN.

The officer replied: “You understand English. We've been talking this whole time, and I'm telling you to step out of the car. Step out of the car.”

Instead, Dixon drove off; police initially gave pursuit but abandoned the chase because it could put “society at large” in danger, and the officer involved “was the only supervisor working that evening,” WISN reported.

Around 5.45 am, about 20 miles north on the other side of Milwaukee, Dixon allegedly tried to steal a TV from a Walmart store, prompting another chase – this time by Brown Deer police, who also eventually terminated their pursuit for reasons that were unclear.

His citywide spree then moved west, with a man matching Dixon’s description later causing a disturbance at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa around 10.05 am. He once again fled from the police in the white van.

During that pursuit, officers finally managed to pin the van in and prevent an escape; Dixon then abandoned his vehicle and jumped into a running police car, the Wauwatosa force told WISN, hitting multiple officers as he fled.

Police said Dixon crashed the squad car a few miles further west in Brookfield and subsequently tried to escape on foot, but “didn’t get far” before he was tackled and arrested.

The four injured officers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and released later that day.

Three days later, the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office charged Dixon with nine felony counts, including fleeing in a motor vehicle, recklessly endangering safety in the first degree, carjacking, and fleeing in a motor vehicle resulting in property damage and bodily harm.

He was also charged with attempted theft, which is a misdemeanor.

Further charges were pending from the Waukesha County District Attorney's Office, reported the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Dixon remains in custody at the Milwaukee County Criminal Justice Facility, and his case has now been referred to mental health specialists. ( Asher Heimermann/CC BY 3.0 )

Dixon, who is described in reports as 26 or 27, remains in custody at the Milwaukee County Criminal Justice Facility, with a $50,000 cash bond.

Online court records showed he was previously charged in Waukesha County on November 11, 2025, with a felony count of intimidating a victim / domestic abuse crime, the Sentinel reported.

His case has now been transferred to a specialty mental health branch of the county courthouse, with a doctor scheduled to report back on March 26 with an assessment of his competency.

If Dixon is found unfit to stand trial, he could be directed to treatment out of custody or remanded to the care of a state-run mental health facility.