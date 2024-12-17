Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann charged with seventh murder

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann has been charged with the murder of a seventh woman.

The former New York architect, 61, who is already facing murder charges in a string of deaths known as the Gilgo Beach killings, was arraigned Tuesday a superseding indictment on a new charge of second-degree murder in the death of Valerie Mack.

Mack, 24, of New Jersey, had been working as an escort in Philadelphia when she vanished in October 2000. Her torso was found in Manorville on Long Island the next month and for two decades she was known as Jane Doe No. 6. Her remains were identified through DNA four years ago.

The investigation into the Gilgo Beach killings dates back to 2010, when police searching for a missing woman found 10 sets of human remains along the same 2.6-mile stretch of Ocean Parkway, prompting fears of a serial killer.

Over the years, investigators used DNA analysis and other clues to identify the victims, many of whom were sex workers. In some cases, they connected them to remains found elsewhere on Long Island years earlier. Police also began reexamining other unsolved killings of women found dead on Long Island.

open image in gallery Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann has been charged with murder in the death of Valerie Mack, whose remains were found in 2000 ( AP )

According to court documents unveiled on Tuesday, hair found on Mack’s remains were linked to Heuermann’s wife and daughter through DNA testing. Hair found on six of the seven victims has now been linked to Heuermann or his family members.

New information about Mack’s murder was revealed in court documents unsealed on Tuesday. The New Jersey woman’s breasts had been mutilated and her remains were tied with rope, prosecutors said.

Heuermann, who apppeared before Suffolk Supreme Court Justice Timothy Mazzei in Riverhead Tuesday, was first arrested in July 2023 outside his Manhattan architecture firm and charged in the slayings of Megan Waterman, Melissa Barthelemy and Amber Lynn Costello. The three women were killed within a year of each other between 2009 and 2010.

Then in January 2024, Heuermann was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Maureen-Brainard Barnes, who was killed in 2007.

Waterman, Barthelemy, Costello and Brainard-Barnes, are known by investigators as the Gilgo Four. They were the first sets of remains discovered near Gilgo Beach in 2010.

open image in gallery This combination of undated image provided by the Suffolk County Police Department, shows Melissa Barthelemy, top left, Amber Costello, top right, Megan Waterman, bottom left, and Maureen Brainard-Barnes. ( AP )

In June, Heuermann was charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Taylor in 2003 and Sandra Costilla, whose body was discovered in the Southampton hamlet of North Sea in 1993.

Heuermann thas been linked to each of the killings through DNA, according to prosecutors, who say there are also witness statements and cellphone data that connect him to the victims.

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney named Heuermann as a suspect in Mack’s murder in June. The same time, prosecutors unveiled new information from a document that was discovered on a device investigators had seized from Heuermann’s home in Massapequa Park that referenced Mill Road – where Mack’s remains were found – as a potential “dump site.”

Investigations revealed that Heuermann had also visited various gun clubs in the area near where her remains were discovered.

At the press conference, Tierney alleged that evidence found in Heuermann’s home revealed that he showed he had an interest in torture and that he took notes from books about serial killings.

open image in gallery Accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann was charged in June 2024 with the brutal murders of Sandra Costilla and Jessica Taylor ( Suffolk County DA/Remembering Jessica Taylor Facebook page )

Heuermann, who lived with his wife Asa Ellerup and two children in Massapequa Park on Long Island and commuted to a Manhattan architecture office, was arrested on July 13, 2023. Ellerup has since filed for divorce.

Heuermann has been held in isolation at the Suffolk County Jail in Riverhead since his arrest.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.