Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Gilgo Beach murder probe expands with new search of wooded area in Long Island

Mike Bedigan
Wednesday 24 April 2024 19:21
Gilgo Beach murder probe expands with new search of wooded area in Long Island
Gilgo Beach murder probe expands with new search of wooded area in Long Island (Suffolk County Police Department)

State and local law enforcement have launched a new search in a wooded area of Long Island, as part of the ongoing investigation into the grisly Gilgo Beach murders.

Officers descended on an area of Long Island's Manorville on Wednesday, according to a law enforcement source with knowledge of the situation who spoke to NBC New York. Exact details on the search site, including the precise location and what investigators were searching for, were not provided.

Manhattan architect Rex Heuermann has been charged in connection with the deaths of four women – now known as the “Gilgo Four” – whose bodies were found near the beach more than a decade ago. He has pleaded not guilty to their murders.

More follows ...

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in