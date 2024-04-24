Gilgo Beach murder probe expands with new search of wooded area in Long Island

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

State and local law enforcement have launched a new search in a wooded area of Long Island, as part of the ongoing investigation into the grisly Gilgo Beach murders.

Officers descended on an area of Long Island's Manorville on Wednesday, according to a law enforcement source with knowledge of the situation who spoke to NBC New York. Exact details on the search site, including the precise location and what investigators were searching for, were not provided.

Manhattan architect Rex Heuermann has been charged in connection with the deaths of four women – now known as the “Gilgo Four” – whose bodies were found near the beach more than a decade ago. He has pleaded not guilty to their murders.

More follows ...