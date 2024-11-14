The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

An elderly woman who was returning home from visiting a loved one’s grave died after she was hit by an Amazon delivery truck. in Cherokee County, Georgia.

Sandra Fitts, 79, was crossing the street on Tuesday evening when she was fatally struck by the truck.

Deputies told WSB-TV 2 in Atlanta that the driver, identified as London Best, 24, allegedly kept driving after he hit the woman.

“It appears that he knows what happened and he actually continued to deliver packages in the area,” Cherokee County Sheriff's Captain Jay Baker told the outlet.

He called the incident a "terrible situation."

London Best, 24, an Amazon delivery driver, has been charged with vehicular homicide in the hit-and-run death of Sandra Fitts, 79, in Cherokee County, Georgia ( Cherokee County Adult Detention Center )

Canton police officers reportedly found the truck close to the scene of the incident with damage consistent with a hit-and-run accident. A piece of a Rivian — the trucks used by Amazon for deliveries — was found at the scene.

"There was evidence in the roadway that this was going to be an Amazon vehicle, a Rivian part. One of the deputies remembered seeing an Amazon truck turn down a nearby roadway," Baker said.

Best was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide and hit-and-run resulting in Fitts' death.

In addition to the charges related to the hit-and-run, Best has also been charged with drug possession. Investigators obtained a search warrant for the Amazon van and allegedly found narcotics inside.

Best is now being held without bond at the Cherokee Adult Detention Center, and has been charged with possession of marijuana less than 1 oz, possession of a Schedule 1 Narcotic (THC wax), and possession of drug-related objects, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

An Amazon spokesperson issued a statement to WSB-TV 2 acknowledging the incident.

“We’re deeply saddened by this incident, and our thoughts are with the victim’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. We’ll support local police as they investigate," the spokesperson said.

The Amazon spokesperson also said that Best is prohibited from driving for the company pending the outcome of the investigation.

Baker told the outlet that Best faces charges primarily because he allegedly fled the scene of the accident.

“Had he not left the scene it’s very likely that he wouldn’t been charged, certainly with these felonies," Baker said. "I mean it was dark and she was crossing the highway. So, if you’re ever in an accident, stop, call 911, render aid, it makes all the difference in the world.”

The Cherokee Sheriff's Office Traffic Enforcement Unit is leading the ongoing investigation into Fitts's death.