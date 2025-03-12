Three teens arrested after prom dress sale results in body slams at a gas station

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A prom dress sale at a gas station in Georgia spiraled into a fight that ended with three women being arrested.

The 18-year-old victim, who was not named, had agreed to meet her former friend, 20-year-old Morgan Flinchum, at the gas station in Gwinnett County to sell a prom dress, according to police reports obtained by WSBTV.

Gwinnett County Police said the dress originally belonged to Flinchum, but the victim’s mother helped pay for it.

Two of the women went into the store’s bathroom so Flinchum could try it on, but a third woman grabbed the dress and ran off.

The victim also ran outside after her and found herself surrounded by the three women, according to police. Her boyfriend showed up and managed to get the dress back, but the tensions escalated, and a physical fight broke out.

open image in gallery Morgan Flinchum is charged with battery and theft by taking ( Gwinnett County Police Department )

Surveillance video from the gas station showed the victim being choked by one of the suspects and then the victim flipping her to the ground in self-defense, police said.

“There was a dispute, which ultimately was a civil issue between the dress and money owed to one of the parties. Obviously, in the video, you can see it became physical, and that’s when 911 was called.”

open image in gallery Leila DeJager is charged with battery and theft by taking ( Gwinnett County Police Department )

Another fight broke out as they waited for police to arrive in which Flinchum allegedly swung at the victim, though the boyfriend stepped in to separate them.

Flinchum was charged with battery and theft by taking, Leila DeJager is charged with battery and theft by taking, and Kaylee George was charged with theft by taking.

open image in gallery Kaylee George is charged with theft by taking ( Gwinnett County Police Department )

Cpl. Juan Madiedo advised that person-to-person sales should occur at designated Gwinnett County Police locations, Fox5 Atlanta reported.

“Here in Gwinnett County, all of our police precincts, including our headquarters here, have designated e-commerce parking,” Madiedo said.

“We invite any citizen out there, if you’re looking to make a transaction, sell any items or purchase an item online, meet that person at one of our designated e-commerce locations.”