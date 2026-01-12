The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A “possible riot” broke out at Washington State Prison in Georgia, leading to the deaths of at least three inmates and leaving around a dozen more injured.

Early Sunday afternoon, Sheriff Joel Cochran told local station WRDW that several fights broke out inside the facility in Davisboro in Washington County, Georgia, which resulted in 13 inmates being taken to the hospital. The prison is located around 50 miles southeast of Augusta.

While the fight was between inmates, one guard was potentially injured, according to Cochran.

open image in gallery Washington State Prison ( Social media )

The Washington County Coroner confirmed two deaths had occurred initially from the fight, and a third individual died later on Sunday evening.

“It’s not uncommon for these things to happen at correctional facilities; however, I think it has been quite some time since we’ve had to come to an incident this large,” Cochran said.

By 6 pm, the prison was deemed secure after the sheriff's office, the Georgia State Patrol, the Davisboro Police, the Milledgeville Police Department, and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the situation. The country coroner’s office was also at the scene.

Footage shared by the Human and Civil Rights Coalition of Georgia appears to show inmates running through an outdoor corridor, and a security guard walking toward them in the opposite direction.

The caption reads: “Inside of the riot at Washington State Prison. Complete chaos and violence”.

Another video posted by the Human and Civil Rights Coalition of Georgia shows what appears to be three police helicopters against the prison's skyline.

open image in gallery Outside Washington State Prison ( Google Maps )

In a Facebook post, the Human and Civil Rights Coalition of Georgia wrote that the riot broke out in the afternoon.

“According to multiple sources, offenders overpowered a guard and burst into visitation,” the group stated.

“Several offenders had blood all over them as they made their way into visitation.

“It was extremely chaotic. The one officer was trying to hold the door closed so they couldn’t get in, but they overpowered her.

“There are also reports that a helicopter was called to the prison.”