Georgia man learns his fate after biting DEA agent and cop during ‘pure methamphetamine’ arrest

An Atlanta man who bit law enforcement officers while being arrested for possession of hundreds of grams of “pure methamphetamine” learned his fate on Tuesday.

DeWayne Allen McGill, 40, of Calhoun, was sentenced to 11 years in prison and five years of supervised release after pleading guilty to drug trafficking, assaulting a federal officer, and firearm possession as a convicted felon.

Prosecutors say McGill sold around 56 grams of meth out of his apartment in March of 2023. That April, the agents followed him to metro Atlanta, where he picked up meth from another man in the parking lot.

McGill was arrested on April 6, 2023, after police discovered 300 grams of pure methamphetamine in his car. Authorities said he attempted to flee and, during the arrest, he bit both a DEA agent and a Calhoun police detective.

A search of McGill’s apartment later came up with more methamphetamine and a loaded handgun, which he was prohibited from owning as a twice-convicted felon.

Police found more meth, as well as a loaded handgun, at DeWayne Allen McGill’s Calhoun apartment ( PA Wire )

"Caught red-handed with almost three-quarters of a pound of methamphetamine, McGill violently—but unsuccessfully—resisted arrest by brave, front-line crimefighters,” U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg said Tuesday in a statement.

“My office will aggressively prosecute anyone who threatens or injures a federal agent. In North Georgia, criminals will be held accountable for any attack on law enforcement.”

“This violent repeat offender thought he could continue to distribute deadly drugs with impunity,” stated Robert J. Murphy, the Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Division. “This sentencing protects innocent families and shows DEA’s commitment to stopping violent drug traffickers.”