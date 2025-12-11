The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Officials in the Georgia Department of Corrections have released details of the last meal requested by a death row inmate convicted of murdering two real estate agents in 2003.

Stacey Humphreys murdered Cynthia Williams and Lori Brown at a model home in Powder Springs, Georgia. He was handed a death sentence, and is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection next Wednesday, December 17, at 7 p.m. at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison.

State officials released his robust final meal request on Thursday ahead of his expected execution. Humphreys has requested barbecue beef brisket, pork ribs, a bacon double cheeseburger, french fries, coleslaw, cornbread, buffalo wings, meat lovers pan pizza, vanilla ice cream, and two lemon-lime sodas.

Humphreys argued he should be spared execution based on a Covid-19-era agreement that established the conditions for resuming executions. His defense attorney argued the agreement was still being used by some death-row inmates to delay their executions, but that Humphreys was being denied those same protections.

The agreement applies only to inmates whose requests for a rehearing of their appeals were denied by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals when a judicial emergency called due to the pandemic was in place.

open image in gallery Stacey Humphreys is scheduled to be executed through lethal injection next Wednesday, for the 2003 murders of two real estate agents — Cynthia Williams and Lori Brown — in Georgia ( Georgia Department of Corrections )

A federal judge ruled on Wednesday against halting Humphreys’ execution, citing his failure to show that his due process rights would be violated by an execution.

On November 3, 2003, investigators said that Humphreys visited the sales office for a model home where the real estate workers were employed.

Evidence presented to the court showed Humphreys made the women strip naked and give him their bank PIN numbers before shooting and killing them both. Prosecutors said the Humphreys used their IDs and credit cards to pull thousands of dollars from their bank accounts.

open image in gallery Real estate agents Cynthia Brown and Lori Williams were murdered in Georgia in 2003 by Stacey Humphreys. He’s scheduled to be executed by lethal injection for their murders next Wednesday ( Cobb County Superior Court handout )

He was later arrested after a high speed chase in Wisconsin.

Humphreys attempted to appeal his case to the Supreme Court but the judicial body declined to adjudicate.

His execution will be Georgia's first in 2025. He’s expected to be the 55th inmate to be executed by lethal injection. There are 32 men and one woman in Georgia prisons who are currently facing a death sentence.