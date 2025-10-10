The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Georgia judge was arrested early Tuesday morning for allegedly driving under the influence after a fender bender in the parking lot of a Florida strip club.

Superior Court Judge Robert “Bert” Guy Jr., president of Georgia’s Council of Superior Court Judges, is accused of hitting a Ford F-150 while backing his Mercedes-Benz in the parking lot of Wacko’s Gentlemen’s Club in Jacksonville.

According to a Florida arrest report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the incident occurred around 3 a.m.

Witnesses reported that Guy exited his sedan, spoke briefly with the truck’s driver, and then attempted to drive away. However, he appeared “highly intoxicated” and was unable to do so, prompting a parking valet and another patron to assist him back into a parking space.

Guy was then escorted back inside the club, where he handed over his car keys and cellphone to staff members.

open image in gallery Superior Court Judge Robert “Bert” Guy Jr. allegedly smelled of alcohol, was confused and slurring, and offered $500 to the driver of the truck that he hit to avoid police involvement, Florida police said ( Judicial Council of Georgia )

Upon arrival, law enforcement officers noted that Guy smelled strongly of alcohol, appeared confused, and slurred his words.

He reportedly insisted he didn’t have his keys and told authorities he couldn’t remember whether he was driving when the damage occurred.

He reportedly refused to provide his ID and offered the truck driver $500 to settle the damages without involving authorities.

Guy was arrested at the scene and charged with DUI and DUI-property damage. He later refused to submit to a breathalyzer test, resulting in an additional charge.

Following his release on a $3,000 bond, Guy self-reported the arrest to the Judicial Qualifications Commission, Georgia’s judicial oversight body. JQC Director Courtney Veal confirmed that an investigation is underway.

Guy has retained an attorney in Florida to handle the legal proceedings.

As president of the Council of Superior Court Judges, Guy represents the group during Georgia’s legislative sessions and serves as a member of the Judicial Council of Georgia. He was first elected as a Superior Court judge in 2016 and has presided over cases in the five-county Brunswick Judicial Circuit.