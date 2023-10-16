Police searching for four escaped inmates from Georgia jail

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police launched a manhunt after four inmates, including a murder suspect, escaped from a Georgia jail and remain on the run.

Officials said that the men escaped from Bibb County jail through a broken window in a common space before cutting the fence around the facility in the city of Macon.

A blue Dodge Charger car then pulled up outside the jail and the four inmates jumped in and left the scene at around 3am on Monday.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says that the four men include 52-year-old Joey Fournier, 29-year-old Chavis Stokes, 25-year-old Marc Anderson and 37-year-old Johnifer Barnwell.

Joey Fournier was arrested and charged with murdering his ex-girlfriend in 2022, according to officials.

Marc Anderson was in jail for Aggravated Assault, while Chavis Stokes was arrested in a 2020 drug bust. Johnifer Barnwell was convicted earlier this month of armed fentanyl, meth, and heroin trafficking.

“The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, FBI, and United States Marshals Office are currently looking for the inmates,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Authorities say that all schools in Bibb County have been placed on a precautionary lockdown.

“There is no reason to assume schools are at danger but precautions are being taken to ensure safety,” stated a message to parents from the school district.