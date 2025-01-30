The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A Georgia mom burned her baby to death with a hair dryer while high and now faces an indictment for second-degree murder, authorities say.

In November 2023, Morgan Alyson Creel, 32, called authorities in Coweta Count after waking from a nap to find her infant son unresponsive, according to Fox 5 Atlanta. When authorities arrived, Creel told them she was lying down with her baby while attempting to warm him with a hair dryer when she fell asleep.

When she woke up, the baby was unresponsive and burned.

Police began to perform CPR and discovered the child had severe burns to his right side. He was pronounced dead.

The incident report stated that an investigator saw Creel was standing “at the back door” while conducting a protective sweep, the investigator noticed “a marijuana smoking apparatus on the back porch.”

open image in gallery Morgan Alyson Creel is facing a murder charge after he infant son was burned to death by a hair dryer, police said ( Coweta County Sheriff`s Office )

Authorities accused Creel of being under the influence of a controlled substance at the time of the baby’s death.

She was arrested the following day on one count of cruelty to children in the second degree but was later released on bond.

Nearly a year after her son’s death Creel was arrested for DUI while on bond, Law & Crime reported. She was allegedly weaving in and out of traffic.

Earlier this month, a grand jury indicted her on an additional charge of second-degree murder, according to an indictment seen by Fox 5 Atlanta.

Creel allegedly "…did cause cruel and excessive physical and mental pain by leaving a blow-dryer on, and blowing heated air near said child while said accused was passed out and under the influence of a controlled substance,” according to the indictment, obtained by the news outlet.

The Independent has asked the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

Creel was arrested and booked into Coweta County Jail on January 24 but was not listed as an inmate as of Thursday afternoon.