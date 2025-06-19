Georgia dad learns fate after subjecting children to ‘extreme bootcamp’ punishments likened to ‘torture’

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Georgia father will spend the next three decades behind bars for subjecting his young children to brutal, military-style punishments so severe they were compared to torture by medical professionals.

Carey Clark was sentenced on Tuesday to 30 years in prison followed by 30 years of probation for his role in the abuse and neglect of his own children — all of whom were under the age of 10 at the time. He was convicted in April on charges of aggravated battery and multiple counts of second-degree cruelty to children.

Clark’s conviction stemmed from disturbing testimony and evidence that revealed he and his partner, co-defendant Nora Rodgers, forced the children to undergo “extreme bootcamp style” punishments, withheld food, and inflicted physical injuries over the course of several years.

The children were forced to perform grueling physical exercises like running laps, doing squats while carrying large logs, jumping jacks, and holding an 8-foot lawn timber above their heads, according to District Attorney Randy McGinley.

These punishments often took place in the heat of summer or in the middle of the night. And when the children failed to meet expectations, they were beaten, officials said.

open image in gallery The children’s stepmother, Nora Rodgers, pleaded guilty in late 2023 to nine counts of cruelty to children ( Newton County District Attorney’s Office )

Medical experts described the treatment as “torture.”

One physician from Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, who testified at trial, detailed the severity of the abuse, which left lasting physical and psychological scars on the children.

The abuse came to light in October 2020 after a concerned relative contacted authorities.

When deputies arrived to check on the children, they found devastating signs of mistreatment. A nine-year-old had a black eye and severe leg bruising. An eight-year-old was covered in bruises and scrapes. The youngest – a six-year-old – had a broken elbow, swelling, and bruises across her entire body — injuries prosecutors said could have been fatal.

open image in gallery Clark’s conviction stemmed from disturbing testimony and evidence that revealed he and his partner, co-defendant Nora Rodgers, forced the children to undergo ‘extreme bootcamp style’ punishments ( Alcovy Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office )

Rodgers, who is also the children’s stepmother, pleaded guilty in late 2023 to nine counts of cruelty to children. She was sentenced in December to 60 years — with 30 years to be served in prison and 30 years on probation.

McGinley said at the time of her sentencing that Rodgers not only inflicted physical punishment but also “sparred” with the children, physically striking them during their forced workouts.

“They were forced to do extreme boot camp style exercises… to the point of exhaustion and injury,” McGinley said. “Their strength then and now is something to admire.”

Throughout the trial, the children testified about the horrifying abuse they endured at the hands of the two adults who were supposed to protect them.

“The court’s sentence reflects the seriousness of the crimes and the incredible bravery of the victims,” Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Bailey Wilkinson said.

Prosecutors say that they hope the children can now begin to heal.

“This case is a reminder of the deep harm caused by those who abuse their power and trust,” McGinley said. “But it’s also a testament to the courage of children who found their voices and spoke the truth — and who showed incredible resilience in the face of unimaginable cruelty.”