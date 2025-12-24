Two women charged after 13 dogs found dead and another 25 rescued from Georgia home

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Two Georgia women are behind bars after an animal cruelty investigation uncovered a disturbing scene at their home, where 13 dogs were found dead and stuffed in refrigerators while 25 others were rescued from small, feces-filled cages.

Christine Abbott, 67, and Donna Slavin, 65, of Snellville, face 26 animal cruelty charges, including 12 felony counts of cruelty to animals.

The investigation began on September 17, when Gwinnett County Animal Control asked police to assist with allegations of animal cruelty at the home on Britt Drive.

Inside they found dozens of dogs, some of which were dead and some barely alive. Many of the surviving animals were underweight, malnourished, and living in cages filled with feces and urine, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

“They located 25 dogs that were alive,” police spokeswoman Cpl. Angela Carter said, adding that the animals were confined in very small cages and appeared severely neglected.

open image in gallery Christine Abbott, pictured, and Donna Slavin are in custody and charged with animal cruelty ( Gwinnett County Police Department )

open image in gallery Authorities said Slavin (pictured) and Abbott were arrested after investigators found 13 plastic bags containing dead dogs stored inside three refrigerators at their Georgia home ( Gwinnett County Police Department )

“They were located in cages that were very small in size,” Carter said. “These cages contained feces, urine.”

Investigators also found 13 plastic bags containing dead dogs stored inside three refrigerators. Officials said several of the animals were in various stages of decomposition.

“They also located 13 plastic bags in freezers that contained deceased dogs at different stages of decomposition,” Carter said, describing the conditions inside the home as deeply troubling.

“I have spoken to the detectives, and they definitely said this was a very horrific scene,” she said.

Neighbors who spoke to FOX5 said they were stunned by what police uncovered.

“It’s very surprising,” said Cheryl Huff, who lives nearby. “I love animals, so yeah, it’s awful. It’s just sad, really.”

open image in gallery The investigation began on September 17, when Gwinnett County Animal Control asked police to assist with allegations of animal cruelty at the home on Britt Drive ( FOX5 )

open image in gallery Many of the surviving animals were underweight, malnourished, and living in cages filled with feces and urine ( FOX5 )

Investigators have not said how long the dogs were kept inside the home or how long the alleged abuse may have lasted.

Based on the findings from the veterinary examinations of the living animals and necropsies of the deceased dogs, 12 felony warrants for cruelty to animals and 14 misdemeanor warrants for cruelty to animals were obtained for the two women on December 8. They were taken into custody this week.

It’s unclear whether either of the women have prior animal cruelty complaints or convictions.

Both women have been booked into the Gwinnett County Jail and are being held on a $16,000 bond each, according to jail records.

The surviving dogs are currently in the care of the county animal shelter.