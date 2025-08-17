The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A daycare worker is facing charges of first-degree aggravated battery and three counts of first-degree child abuse following an incident allegedly involving a one-year-old boy.

Yvette Thurston, 54, was arrested last Monday, according to police in Bainbridge, Georgia, KCRG reported. Thurston was identified as an employee at the Little Blessings Child Care, located inside the Bainbridge Church of God.

Specific details about the case were not made public by law enforcement. Investigators confirmed to KCRG that police were able to view surveillance footage from the daycare, which contributed to their investigation.

The father of two boys, aged one and three, slammed the daycare in a Facebook post and alleged that the charges related to his one-year-old son. He shared pictures of one child with a large, deep purple bruise over one of his swollen eyes, and several cuts across his face.

“This was his FIRST DAY!!! This is every parent’s worst nightmare and WE had to live it and are still living it,” Cory Weeks wrote.

Police confirmed the boy was treated at an area hospital.

Calls to Little Blessings Child Care byThe Independent were not immediately returned Sunday.

Thurston’s bond was set at $44,000 for all four charges. Jail records showed she has since bonded out of Decatur County Jail.

The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning issued a statement following the incident to WALB: “The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) is aware of the serious allegations of child abuse at Little Blessings Childcare, located at 205 Independent Street in Bainbridge, Georgia 39819. Our agency is currently conducting a thorough investigation into the situation. It has been confirmed that a teacher has been arrested in connection with these allegations.

“As our investigation is still in its early stages, DECAL will continue to work closely with law enforcement and all relevant parties to ensure a comprehensive review of the facts.”