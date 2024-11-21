Woman accused of dousing victim in gasoline as she sat on couch and setting her on fire
Savannah Renee Adams, 28, was out on bond at the time after being charged with hitting another woman in the head with a metal pipe
A 28-year-old woman has been charged with murder after she allegedly doused another woman in gasoline while she sat on a couch and set her on fire.
Savannah Renee Adams is accused of killing Tiffany Nicole Dunford in an outbuilding outside the victim’s home in Max Meadows, Virginia, on November 17.
According to Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, Dunford was sitting on the outdoor couch when the suspect drove up in a silver Dodge Neon, poured gasoline on her and set her alight. The suspect then drove away from the scene.
Officers responded to the scene to find the victim writhing in pain with severe burns all over her body. She was rushed to hospital where she died the next day, police said.
Adams was arrested by the Pulaski Police Department and Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office on November 18.
She was initially facing charges of attempted second-degree murder and felonious assault, but was charged with first-degree murder following Dunford’s death, the sheriff’s office said.
The motive remains unclear but Dunford and Adams are believed to have been acquaintances, WSLS reported.
At the time of the alleged murder, Adams was out on bond after being charged with assault for allegedly hitting another woman in the head with a metal pipe, the Bristol Herald Courier reported.
Now, Adams is being held without bond at the New River Valley Regional Jail.
Dunford’s cousin Nicole Reyna told WFXR News: “This is devastating to me and my family. She meant like a sister to me.
“Everybody always said to me, me and my cousin looked alike and I know that the Lord’s looking over her now and she’s not suffering in pain.”
Anyone with information is urged to contact Wythe County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 223-6000