A Chicago-based music producer who has collaborated with hip-hop star G Herbo says thousands of dollars in cash, jewelry, and a handgun were stolen during a home invasion.

Joshua Buchholtz and his wife, Karnye, who co-own Jungle Lord Recording Studio, said they were shocked to return to their North Side home and find it had been looted.

The Chicago Police Department said that the break-in occurred at about 8.30 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of West Cuyler Avenue.

Buchholtz told ABC 7 Eyewitness News that he, his wife, and infant son had moved into a new house just two weeks ago and hadn’t yet had a chance to set up their security systems.

The record producer claimed that a burglar stole about $10,000 in cash from his safe, along with a vast jewelry collection that he had “been collecting for years” and a Nintendo game console.

A handgun registered to Buchholtz was also allegedly taken from the property.

open image in gallery Buchholtz shared a neighbor's security footage and accused the man in white (top right) of being the intruder ( Joshua Buchholtz/Instagram )

Buchholtz has made hits with G-Herbo, and Jungle Lord states that the Chicago rapper’s latest album Greatest Rapper Alive was recorded at its studio. The company’s website claims it has worked with Grammy-winning artists like Justin Bieber and Chance the Rapper.

By laying out his belongings in preparation for a trip to Paris, the record producer admitted he had unintentionally made it easy for the intruder.

“They went through everything,” Buchholtz said in a video posted on Instagram on Sunday. “It was a quick robbery based on the fact that everything of value was right there.”

“It’s not just what they took, but it's the feeling they left behind,” he continued. “Knowing that someone was going through our space, our home we’ve built, it’s a different kind of violation... I thank God my wife and son weren’t there.”

open image in gallery In another surveillance video, the alleged perpetrator was seen holding a clipboard outside the property ( Joshua Buchholtz/Instagram )

In a separate social media statement, Buchholtz said that the burglar took something “even more disturbing.”

“The intruder took photos of sensitive documents and violated our home’s privacy in an unacceptable way by going through my wife’s personal belongings,” he said.

The incident might have been avoidable, Buchholtz conceded, noting: “I may have left the back door open.”

Buchholtz said he began asking neighbors for security footage and trawled through nine hours’ worth of video, intent on finding the intruder.

One surveillance clip posted to Instagram on Wednesday showed a man wearing a cream zip-up hoodie over a white t-shirt, gray beanie, and blue trousers, carrying a rucksack Buchholtz claims belongs to him.

open image in gallery Buchholtz claims the alleged suspect also stole his backpack from the property ( Joshua Buchholtz/Instagram )

In another video, a white car was seen circling outside the producer’s home several times. In a third, the alleged intruder could be seen holding an upside-down clipboard outside Buchholtz’s home.

Buchholtz also stated that he’s offering a cash reward for any information on the man’s identity, although he did not disclose the amount.

Since the break-in, Buchholtz said he has installed “top-tier” security measures in the home.

The hunt for a suspect is underway, but police would not confirm to Eyewitness News whether the security footage posted to social media was part of their investigation.

The Independent has contacted the Chicago Police Department for more information.