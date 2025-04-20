The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Students at Florida State University (FSU) are voicing their outrage after officials said classes would resume on Monday, four days after a campus shooter killed two people and left six injured.

“Our hearts are heavy after the tragedy that took place April 17,” said university President Richard McCullough in a written statement Friday announcing the return of classes and business operations.

“We are grieving with the families and friends who lost someone they love. And we are with all those who were injured and are now recovering. This has shaken all of us, and I want you to know: We are here for you.”

Following the shooting on Thursday, police revealed a 20-year-old political science major, Phoenix Ikner, walked onto campus in Tallahassee and began firing shots around 11.50am. He used a handgun belonging to his mother, Jessica Ikner, a Leon County Sheriff’s Deputy.

The firearm had once been her service weapon, authorities said. By 3.00pm, officials announced they had located the deputy’s son and neutralized him with a gunshot wound. He was transferred to an area hospital for treatment and is expected to recover. Once he’s discharged, he’ll be charged with murder.

open image in gallery Dozens of patrol vehicles, including a forensics van, are stationed outside of Florida State University’s student union building, the scene of a shooting, April 17 ( Associated Press )

Two people — Robert Morales, an FSU employee and a high school football coach, and Tiru Chabba, 45, a father of two from South Carolina — died in the violence.

At least one student, Madison Askins, 23, was shot. Officials have not identified the other victims but all are in stable condition.

The shooting left the university community in shock. A vigil held Friday saw thousands come together to honor the victims.

In his note, McCullough acknowledged the week ahead won’t be a “normal” one.

“It’s the last one before finals, and many of you are still processing what happened. Please take care of yourself. If you need time or support, reach out. Students should contact their instructors for help with classwork or accommodation. Faculty and staff should connect with their dean or supervisor,” he wrote.

Still, many criticized his move to restart operations so soon.

Paul Renfro, a university history professor, wrote an email to McCullough saying it was “inappropriate to rush back to campus.”

“We all need more time to grieve the community members we have lost and to process the chaos and confusion that engulfed our beloved campus just two days ago.”

If classes are not pushed back, Renfro continued, “We risk diminishing the severity of what took place on Thursday and discounting the very real, very understandable fears and anxieties harbored by so many members of our campus community.”

open image in gallery People evacuating Florida State University ( via REUTERS )

Madelynn Duggar, a junior who was on campus when the shooting took place, told NBC News: “I have classes that are right by where the shooting occurred and I doubt I will be able to focus.

"It is very difficult to focus and take exams in the same places where, days before, you were barricading the door and making your peace with God."

Another student, Elizabeth Palmer, said: “Even though most of us weren't physically at the scene, we all saw it...I can't walk past the exact area where I saw a girl laying in a pool of blood. It's traumatizing."

The Independent has emailed FSU for comment.

This is the sixth school shooting in 2025, according to Education Week, which tracks the information.