Two arrested after dad shot dead at barbershop getting his kids Easter haircuts

Two men were arrested after they allegedly opened fire at a barbershop in California, killing an innocent bystander who was on the scene with his two children to get haircuts for Easter.

Kobe Chantharangsy and Adrian Echeverria are facing charges in the killing of 44-year-old Jampier Quintero, according to the Fresno Police Department.

The deadly shooting happened at the Los Viejones Barbershop in central Fresno on April 19.

Police believe Chantharangsy was getting his hair cut when he began shooting from a barber's chair through the cape covering his chest. It was not immediately clear what triggered the violence.

Besides Quintero, two other people were shot, but they have since been released from a local hospital, according to officials.

Police say Quintero had brought his children to get haircuts before Easter when the shooting occurred.

Quintero and his family had immigrated to the U.S. from Caracas, Venezuela just a couple of years ago, seeking asylum and a better life in a safer area, according to YourCentralValley.com, which interviewed the family.

Quintero’s wife, Gabriela Lopez, said she was relieved when the suspects were arrested.

“He’s a danger to humanity, completely,” she said. “His face represents evil. A very bad evil.”

Chantharangsy was identified by police after they linked him with another shooting that injured another man on April 18, said police officials.

He was arrested last Saturday and charged with suspicion of murder, among other offenses related to the shootings, police said.

Echeverria was arrested and charged with accessory to the crime.