Foster parent, 71, accused of sexually abusing children and cops fear there may be more victims
Frank Breneman, 71, is being held in a Pennsylvania jail on $500,000 after his arrest.
A foster parent in Pennsylvania is facing an accusation of sexually abusing children, and police fear there may be more victims.
Frank Breneman, 71, of Lancaster County, was charged this week with rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual asault, statutory sexual assault and indecent assault of a child.
Police say Breneman abused at least two victims between the ages of 4 and 11, according to ABC 6 Philadelphia. The incidents are alleged to have happened between 2004 and 2016.
Pennsylvania State Police say there may be more victims and ask anyone with information to come forward. Authorities noted that some of his victims were foster children in his care and abused while living in the home.
At least one victim came forward to speak to police as an adult, according to LancasterOnline.com.
It’s unclear if Breneman remains a foster parent or had any children in his care at the time of his arrest.
He is being held in Lancaster County Prison on $500,000 bond. He has a hearing set for June 11.