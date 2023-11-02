Jump to content

Former police officer enters guilty plea in Tyre Nichols beating death

Graig Graziosi
Thursday 02 November 2023 13:19
(The Independent)

A former Memphis police officer has pleaded guilty on Thursday to federal charges that he violated the civil rights of Tyre Nichols, a young Black man who died after police beat him in January.

Desmond Mills Jr, 33, originally pleaded not guilty, but switched to take a plea bargain from prosecutors. He is the first of the officers to face charges in Mr Nichols' killing.

He will face up to 15 years in prison, according to authorities.

