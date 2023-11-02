Former police officer enters guilty plea in Tyre Nichols beating death

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A former Memphis police officer has pleaded guilty on Thursday to federal charges that he violated the civil rights of Tyre Nichols, a young Black man who died after police beat him in January.

Desmond Mills Jr, 33, originally pleaded not guilty, but switched to take a plea bargain from prosecutors. He is the first of the officers to face charges in Mr Nichols' killing.

He will face up to 15 years in prison, according to authorities.