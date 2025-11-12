The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A food influencer with millions of followers was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy in Texas after he allegedly threatened people with a knife on Saturday. His family is calling his death a "horrible accident" that occurred just days after his wedding anniversary, according to an announcement on his social media.

On November 8, Medina County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a man who was allegedly threatening people with a knife. An incident report said that “Duarte was exhibiting erratic behavior and making threats to kill everyone.”

“After multiple verbal commands were given for M Duarte to get on the ground by the Deputy … M Duarte charged toward the Deputy while yelling, ‘I’m going to kill you.’ The Deputy discharged two rounds from her duty weapon, striking M Duarte,” the report added.

TMZ first reported Duarte’s cause of death. No further information is available about the incident.

Duarte, 36, was known on social media as "FoodWithBearHands."

open image in gallery Michael Duarte died on November 8 when he was shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy in Medina County, Texas. He was allegedly threatening people with a knife ( Michael Duarte/Instagram )

The talent agency representing Michael Duarte, a California-based content creator known for his recipe, cooking and grilling videos, confirmed his death in a November 9 Instagram post.

The Independent has requested comment from the Medina County Sheriff’s Office.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our valued client and dear friend, Michael Duarte,” Alooma Media Group wrote in a statement. “He was a true & loyal partner, a trusted collaborator, and above all, a remarkable person. His passion, professionalism, and creativity left a lasting mark not only on our team but on everyone who had the privilege of working with him.”

In his bio on Instagram, Duarte wrote that his “purpose is to share to the world food to people who need it the most.”

Duarte leaves behind his wife, Jessica — with whom he had just celebrated nine years of marriage — and their 6-year-old daughter, Oakley. His family is collecting money to support them via a GoFundMe.

The fundraiser page notes that Duarte died in a "horrible accident" while he was traveling in Texas.

open image in gallery Duarte, known to millions of his followers as ‘FoodWithBearHands,’ was known for his cooking videos ( FoodWithBearHands/Instagram )

“We ask that you lift Michael's family up in prayer during this extremely difficult time,” the page says. “This heartbreak came without warning, leaving Jessica to incur the expense of bringing him back home to California and covering funeral expenses.”

Duarte grew up in California and as a teenager fostered his interest in cooking by working with his uncle, who owned a small Mexican restaurant. He later went to work as a cook in the San Diego area before leaving his job during the Covid-19 pandemic to start building a social media brand around his cooking videos.

“His warmth, kindness, and generosity were felt in every interaction, and he had a way of making everyone around him feel valued and inspired,” Alooma said in its statement. “Michael’s passing is a tremendous loss to all who knew him. His legacy of integrity, compassion, and dedication will continue to live on through the lives he touched.”