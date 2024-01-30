Naked Florida woman accused of unhinged rampage with vegetable peeler

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A naked Florida woman has been arrested after police say she drunkenly threatened convenience store workers with a vegetable peeler and masturbated in front of law enforcement officers.

Celia Barrett, 35, was taken into custody on Sunday following the incident at a RaceTrac store in St Petersburg, Florida.

According to court documents obtained by The Smoking Gun, Ms Barrett had been threatened with arrest on Saturday, but showed up a day later armed and without clothes.

She allegedly showed up with the sharp-edged vegetable peeler around 6.40pm local time and threatened two workers in the store, one of whom told police that Ms Barrett said she would kill him.

Ms Barrett then also toppled and broke a display of Red Bull energy drinks and spilled a carton of cigarettes all over the floor of the store, according to authorities.

Celia Barrett was arrested following a naked rampage in a Florida convenience store (Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)

According to an arrest affidavit, Ms Barrett also exposed herself in the store and then “prior to being taken into custody, began masturbating in front of deputies” while still inside the store.

The document also noted that Ms Barrett was under the influence of alcohol during the incident, but not drugs. She reportedly admitted to being intoxicated and said she had consumed “approx six shots of liquor.”

Ms Barrett was charged with aggravated assault, disorderly intoxication, trespass, criminal mischief, and exposure of sexual organs, and is currently being held in the county jail, according to The Messenger.