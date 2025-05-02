The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A 20-year-old woman has been accused of having sex with an underage boy she met at a funeral.

Ayla Gonzalez Salinas was arrested on seven counts of lewd or lascivious battery of a victim after she allegedly engaged in sexual activity on multiple occasions with a boy aged between 12 and 16, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office affidavit obtained by CBS12. The boy’s exact age was redacted in the report.

Salinas, from Florida, is accused of messaging the boy on social media after meeting him at a service last November.

The messaging led to the pair meetinging up and having sexual contact in December, the sheriff’s office claims.

Authorities were alerted to the alleged sexual relationship in January and an investigation was launched.

open image in gallery Salinas was arrested in April ( Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office )

The investigation found the pair exchanged text messages that discussed setting “their ‘story’ straight”, according to the affidavit.

The boy allegedly agreed to say he was the one who initiated sexual contact, the affidavit seen by CBS12 added.

Gonzales was arrested on Monday, booked into the Palm Beach County Jail and then posted bond on Wednesday, reported Law & Crime.