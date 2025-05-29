Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Florida woman accused of stealing family mementos from cemetery graves caught on camera

A Florida woman was arrested after being accused of stealing wind chimes from a grave site, which she admitted to having done before, police said.

Erin Keller
in Ohio
Thursday 29 May 2025 13:59 EDT
Florida woman is caught on camera stealing mementos left at graves inside a cemetery

Police in Florida arrested a woman on Wednesday after video surveillance appeared to capture her taking items family members had left beside graves inside a cemetery.

Katherine Taylor, 61, was charged with two counts of criminal mischief and damaging property, for removing mementos from graves at Etoniah Cemetery, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said.

Family members had installed cameras near the gravesites after noticing items were disappearing from the graves of their loved ones.

Video shared by the sheriff’s office shows a woman, which police say is Taylor, with a wind chime in one hand while attempting to remove another from a graveside memorial.

Katherine Taylor of Interlachen, Florida, told police that she had previously been caught stealing items from gravestones.
Katherine Taylor of Interlachen, Florida, told police that she had previously been caught stealing items from gravestones. (Putnam County Sheriff's OfficeOffice)

Taylor was arrested and taken to the Putnam County Jail. She was released on a $5,000 bond.

Investigators said they found several other items which may have been taken from grave sites at Taylor’s home. She admitted to having been previously arrested for the same offense, police said.

Taylor’s alleged actions dumbfounded social media users. Almost 350,000 users have viewed the Facebook video shared by the sheriff’s office.

“That is about as low down as you can get. Glad you caught her,” one person wrote.

Taylor was released on a $5,000 bond.
Taylor was released on a $5,000 bond. (Putnam County Sheriff’s Office)

“How could she even stand the sound of the chimes that she stole from deceased people, from people mourning their loved ones. This is totally disturbing,” another wrote.

A third said, “If she can afford a $5,000 bond, she should have bought her own windchimes instead of stealing.”

Others shared their own experiences with thieves at grave sites.

“We can’t ever put anything at my sisters grave always gets stolen.. so sad!!” one wrote.

“Me and my husband lost our first child in 1993 in December and for Christmas we got her a beautiful Christmas flower and wrapped it in plastic wrap and put it on her headstone and couple days later someone took it,” another shared.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in