Florida woman arrested after customer is stabbed over pizza delivery tip

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a man who didn’t a good enough tip for the pizza she had just delivered to him.

Brianna Alvelo, 22, was arrested on Monday following the incident in Kissimmee, Florida. She was charged with offenses including attempted murder and home invasion.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a home invasion and stabbing at the Riviera Motel on Sunday.

Arriving deputies located a victim who had been stabbed multiple times. He was transported to a local hospital and is currently in stable condition.

open image in gallery Alvelo was arrested on Monday following the incident in Kissimmee, Florida, on Sunday ( Osceola County Sheriff’s Office )

It was later discovered that the victim had ordered pizza from a local restaurant earlier in the evening, and Alvelo – who had delivered the food – became upset about the tip she had received.

Alvelo later returned to the victim’s motel room with an unknown male suspect, who was armed with a firearm, and the two forced their way into the room, police reported.

According to the sheriff’s office, Alvelo, who was armed with a knife, began attacking the man who had tipped her. The victim was stabbed multiple times, and items were then taken from the room, according to police.

open image in gallery Brianna Alvelo, 22, was arrested on charges of home invasion with a firearm, attempted murder, kidnapping, and aggravated assault ( Osceola County Jail )

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for the offenses of home invasion with a firearm, attempted murder, kidnapping, and aggravated assault violations, authorities said.

Following her arrest Alvelo was booked into the Osceola County Jail and has no bond. The male suspect has not been identified and remains at large.

Detectives said that the incident was isolated and the matter remains under investigation.