Florida woman impersonated ICE to arrest her ex-boyfriend’s wife, police say

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Florida woman allegedly impersonated an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent to kidnap her ex-boyfriend’s wife.

Latrance Battle, 52, is accused of entering a hotel where the victim works on April 11, claiming she was there to detain the woman who is in the process of obtaining US residency.

The woman followed Battle, thinking she was a law enforcement official, according to authorities.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office said Battle wore a black shirt with ICE printed on the front, presented the woman with a sheriff’s office business card and carried a hand-held radio.

Battle allegedly told the woman she had to go with her and they both got in the defendant’s vehicle.

As they traveled to an unknown destination, Battle took the unidentified victim’s phone as she attempted to contact her lawyer and husband. The victim first sensed something was wrong when they arrived at an apartment complex instead of the sheriff’s office.

Battle has been charged with kidnapping, impersonating a law enforcement officer and other charges ( Bay County Sheriff's Office )

Battle allegedly told the woman. that she needed to “suffer the consequences of her husband’s actions,” the Miami Herald reported.

While the alleged kidnapper went inside the apartment, the victim fled and called law enforcement with a neighbor’s assistance.

Battle then attempted to flee the state to Alabama, but officials later located her in Fountain, Florida.

She was charged with kidnapping in the commission of a felony, robbery by sudden snatching, impersonating law enforcement in the commission of a felony and felony violation of probation.

Footage of the arrest released by the sheriff’s office shows an officer approaching Battle’s vehicle and demanding she open the door.

When she fails to comply, an officer opens the driver’s side door and tells Battle to step out of the vehicle with her hands behind her back. The officer then handcuffs her and the footage ends.