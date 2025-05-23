The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Florida woman allegedly assaulted an elderly Donald Trump supporter with a can before dumping its contents on him over his wearing of a MAGA hat.

Laura Garrett, 33, was arrested by the Largo Police Department and charged with battery on a person older than 65, battery on a police officer, and obstructing or resisting an officer, online jail records show.

Police said Garrett got into an altercation with 72-year-old Garry Gama on a street in the community of Largo, on the outskirts of Clearwater, around 5:30 pm on Tuesday.

The suspect questioned Gama about his reasons for wearing the hat and queried why he supported the president.

The exact words exchanged between the pair have not been made public by authorities.

open image in gallery Donald Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’ caps have become a symbol of his movement ( PA )

Gama told investigators that Garrett used a can to strike him on the back of the head and the shoulder and poured its undisclosed contents over him. Garrett admitted to emptying the can on the victim but denied hitting him, police say.

Officers located Garrett after she attempted to flee the area by jumping a fence and walking away. The affidavit states that she initially refused to provide officers with her name.

While being escorted to a patrol vehicle in handcuffs, police said Garrett thrust “her full bodyweight” to the ground and wrapped her legs around an officer.

The cop fell to the floor and grazed his left knee, according to the affidavit.

Police said she continued kicking and pulling away from officers before she was eventually subdued with restraints and escorted by four officers.

Jail records show that Garrett was booked into the Pinellas County Jail Tuesday evening without bond but was released Wednesday evening.

The Independent has contacted the Largo Police Department for more information.