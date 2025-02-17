The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A Florida man didn’t show up for his dinner plans with a friend — so she attacked him later with a garden hoe, according to police.

Melanie Davis, 47, and her friend of a year, who has not been named, had plans to get dinner Monday evening, but he stood her up, he told Polk County Sheriff’s Office in an interview.

At 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, Davis appeared at his home in Frostproof and began “yelling and screaming from outside his fence,” he told police. She then insisted that he owed her money for a crossbow. When he told her he didn’t have the money, she hopped over the fence and went inside his home, checking to see if he had any company, according to the arrest affidavit obtained by The Independent.

He kept telling her to leave, but she refused, according to a police report. She looked around to see if anyone else was inside.

That’s when things escalated. Davis grabbed a garden hoe and hit the man on the left arm, causing “serious injury,” the arrest report says. She didn’t stop there. She then smacked her friend with an aluminum trash can lid before throwing various tools at him, including a small pipe wrench, according to the affidavit.

open image in gallery Melanie Davis, 47, was arrested after attacking a man with a garden hoe and other tools after he stood her up, police say ( Polk County Sheriff's Office )

Davis then left the premises.

The victim went to his neighbor’s home to ask for a ride to the emergency room. The neighbor later told police that he was “covered in blood” when he showed up at her door.

After leaving the hospital, he reported the incident to law enforcement, the report says.

Before the incident, he told police that he and Davis didn’t live together but had had sex on two occasions.

Days earlier, he told authorities that Davis accused him of having her keys leading to a verbal altercation that became physical. The 47-year-old struck him on the back of his head with a lock, police said.

She was booked into jail on Tuesday and was charged with two felony counts — aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and armed burglary with assault or battery for the garden hoe attack. She also faces one misdemeanor count of battery for the lock incident and one misdemeanor count of criminal mischief for the $50-worth of damage done to his gate, records show. She is being held on $16,250 bond.

When speaking to authorities, Davis admitted to climbing over his fence, entering his home, and striking him with an object, according to the affidavit.