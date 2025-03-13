The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A Florida man has been accused of setting fire to a strip club and throwing a urine-filled bottle at a cop.

Tampa Police said that the gunman fired his weapon multiple times inside the empty Pink Pony Showgirls strip club in Tampa at around 5 a.m. on Wednesday, and intentionally set it on fire.

Cops responded within minutes and apprehended the suspect as he was dragging brush into the burning structure, a Tampa Police spokesperson said. Pictures from the scene showed smoke billowing out of the building.

Officers say they retrieved a handgun from the suspect they named as Arvin Solimanpoor, 29, after he was taken into custody.

open image in gallery Tampa Police officers arrived within minutes and apprehended Solimanpoor as he was dragging brush into the burning structure ( Tampa Fire Rescue )

Tampa Police say that when he was in custody Solimanpoor complained he was thirsty and was given a water bottle by officers.

It is alleged he damaged a camera inside the police holding area, urinated in the empty bottle and threw it at an officer.

Solimanpoor is now facing charges of arson with injury, shooting within a building, weapon possession during a felony, battery on an officer, and criminal mischief. He was taken to Orient Road Jail.

open image in gallery The 29-year-old is being held at the Orient Road Jail in Tampa ( Tampa PD )

Fire crews shut down traffic around the venue during the blaze at the strip club and advised residents to avoid the area. One firefighter was injured during the incident.

“While battling the fire, a Tampa Fire Rescue Firefighter was injured and transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries and has since been released,” a statement from Tampa Police said.

Police said the investigation remains active.