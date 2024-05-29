The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A woman in Florida who was caught having sex on a pier in Naples tried to flee police by leaping off into the water, according to law enforcement officials.

Allyssia Razo, 20, did not make it far as police took her into custody as soon as she made it to shore and charged her and a man in connection to the incident.

The Naples Police Department responded to the scene around 4:30pm Monday after receiving multiple reports that a man and woman were having sex behind the pier's locked gate. The beach was busy with folks enjoying their holiday, WFLA reports.

Zadok Westfield, 23, was the second party involved in the lewd act, and was just as surprised as Ms Razo when police showed up to break up their illicit rendezvous.

Allyssia Razo, 20, left, and Zadok Westfield, 23, were arrested by Naples police after they allegedly jumped a gate at a locked pier and had sex in public on Memorial Day. Ms Razo allegedly tried to flee police by leaping off the pier and swimming away, but was caught ( Collier County Jail )

The two reportedly scrambled to get dressed, after which Ms Razo allegedly leapt off the edge of the pier into the water. Officers allegedly commanded her to stay put, but claim she did not. The man did not flee and was taken into custody without incident.

Mr Westfield told police the two had intended to simply go to the end of the pier and jump off for a swim, but wound up having sex instead.

One witness was put in a tough spot when her four children, ages 7 to 15, spotted the couple and began "asking questions about what the subjects were doing," according to police.

The couple have both been charged with trespassing for hopping the locked gate and for disturbing the peace by having sex in public.

Ms Razo was also charged with resisting arrest without violence.

Both were arrested and released from the Collier County Jail on bond the same day.