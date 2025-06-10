Suspect tried to pay for sex at Florida club - then called 911 when he was denied ‘service’

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Florida strip club visitor who tried to pay a worker for sex was arrested after calling 911 to complain that he did not receive “services.”

Sultan Alnofaie, 21, called 911 from the OZ Gentlemen’s Club near Clearwater, Florida, just after midnight Sunday, claiming a security guard “took” $300 from him and withheld “services” he paid for, Fox 13 reported.

He was reportedly trying to use the cash to pay for a private room where he and a worker at the club could have sex. When he was denied, he called 911 to complain, according to the report.

Alnofaie told dispatchers to “come take him to jail,” and explained that he paid the worker for sex, but did not receive “services,” Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies said.

Sultan Alnofaie, 21, called 911 after paying a worker at a strip club $300 for sex and not receiving “services.” ( Pinellas County Sheriff's Office )

Staff at the strip club told police that Alnofaie requested a private room to have sex with a staff member, and later phoned 911 when his request was denied, according to the complaint.

Investigators noted Alnofaie appeared intoxicated and smelled of alcohol when they arrested him.

He was charged with misusing the wireless 911 system, which is a misdemeanor. Pinellas County Jail records show he paid a $500 bond and was released. The arrest report also showed that Alnofaie is a Saudi Arabian citizen living in Miramar, a suburb of Miami.