Police in Florida are investigating a viral video showing a woman being assaulted after she tried to save her attacker’s drowning dog.

The unnamed woman told Local 10 News she jumped into the bay on Brickell Key in Miami to save a dog who had allegedly been kicked into the bay by its owner and could not get back out to safety,

In the video, someone on shore reached an arm out to help the woman out of the water. Then, the video cuts to the good samaritan approaching the dog’s owner as he stands with a group of people.

The owner then pushed the woman to the ground on the man-made island.

A Miami, Florida Police Department spokesperson told Local 10 News a report has been generated and officers are actively investigating the incident.

Police said the dog was safe and unharmed in the bizarre incident.

Meanwhile, state officials are warning residents to be careful while swimming after three people were hurt in two separate shark attacks off Florida’s Gulf Coast earlier this month.

The first attack involved a woman who was bitten on her torso and arm — as a result, doctors amputated part of her arm. The second attack, which happened at a beach just 4 miles away, involved two teenage girls.

The attacks led officials to close several beaches for the day.

On Florida’s Brickell Key island, pictured, a viral video captured a man assaulting a woman after she tried to save his drowning dog ( Google Maps )

“Please swim carefully today, respect the Gulf, stay hydrated, and look out for your loved ones,” the South Walton Fire District told residents. Officials warned that swimmers should look out for purple flags on beaches, which indicate dangerous marine life.