Police investigating after viral video shows woman being pushed down after she saved drowning dog
Florida police are still investigating the incident that took place on Brickell Key in Miami
Police in Florida are investigating a viral video showing a woman being assaulted after she tried to save her attacker’s drowning dog.
The unnamed woman told Local 10 News she jumped into the bay on Brickell Key in Miami to save a dog who had allegedly been kicked into the bay by its owner and could not get back out to safety,
In the video, someone on shore reached an arm out to help the woman out of the water. Then, the video cuts to the good samaritan approaching the dog’s owner as he stands with a group of people.
The owner then pushed the woman to the ground on the man-made island.
A Miami, Florida Police Department spokesperson told Local 10 News a report has been generated and officers are actively investigating the incident.
Police said the dog was safe and unharmed in the bizarre incident.
