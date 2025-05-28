The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Florida youth pastor faces over 20 charges of sexual abuse of foster children in his care, including a six-year-old girl who he allegedly abused “for years.”

Daniel R. Lamppin also used his role as an employee at a local branch of Chick-fil-A to gain access to youngsters, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Lamppin, 40, now faces 24 counts of sexual battery by a custodian.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez said the arrest had come following an investigation begun in November 2024.

The victim, who is now 15 years old, told police that she had been sexually battered by Lamppin between the ages of six and eight while living as his foster child. Lamppin allegedly sexually abused the victim on three occasions and physically abused her on one occasion, Lopez said.

He added that a second victim, who is now an adult, also reported being sexually abused by Lamppin from the age of 16 and said the abuse “continued for years.”

The sheriff added that Lamppin has had access to children through his employment at the Chick-fil-A on South Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando and as a youth pastor at Connection Church in Kissimmee.

“Based on his contact and with these children at the time, and through his work foster care, and as a youth pastor, there's a concern that there could be additional victims,” Lopez said.

“So ... there's an open investigation, and we definitely want other people to come forward to see if there's anyone else [so] we can charge some counts against him.”

Lopez added that Lamppin was currently being “semi-cooperative,” but provided no further details about the interview process.

The sheriff said he was grateful for the victims who had come forward so far, and described Lamppin as a “monster.”

“It's sad and It's sickening, you know, because you got a restaurant with a very good reputation, some real big Christian values, and then this guy infiltrates that, and now he infiltrates it as a youth pastor under a church blanket – these monsters exist,” he said.

“You know, I don't know if he really is religious. Maybe he uses this as a cover up to take advantage of people through his alleged mentorship, or whatever you want to call it, but I'm glad that these victims were brave and they came forward, and now he's going to jail.”

Lopez added: “Hopefully more victims come forward and we can add more charges to him so he can no longer hurt anyone.”