A Florida minister is accused of killing a mother and seriously injuring her three children in a car wreck having been released from jail for a DUI arrest hours earlier.

Nicholas Betancourt, 33, is facing a string of charges including manslaughter while DUI, vehicular homicide, and reckless driving with serious bodily injury amongst others, after the death of Dana Maria Rivera on 28 February.

Betancourt was driving northbound in a Chrysler Pacifica minivan along Gunn Highway at around 3:45 p.m when he suddenly entered the southbound lanes and collided with Rivera’s Lincoln Town car, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says.

open image in gallery Nicholas Betancourt is facing a series of charges ( Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office )

Rivera, 36, became trapped in the driver’s compartment after the crash and suffered fatal injuries. Her three children, 4-year-old Gianna, 6-year-old Anna, and her 15-year-old son Nick, survived but were all seriously injured. One suffered damage to the left kidney, along with a bone fracture around the eye, and cuts to the leg. A second had a broken leg while the third child had chest pain, bruising, and a swollen right foot.

Deputies said Betancourt appeared intoxicated when officers found him at the scene, according to a prosecutors’ motion obtained by Law & Crime.

“Deputy Garcia made contact with Defendant on scene and observed the defendant to be ‘on the nod’ with his head falling down and his eyes droopy,” the motion alleged. “Dash camera footage recovered shows the Pacifica operated by Defendant leaving its lane of travel and entering into the lane of travel for the Town Car at the time of the crash.”

open image in gallery Tributes have been paid to the mom of four ( Legacy.com )

A test of Betancourt’s airbag control system inside his car suggested he had been traveling just under 60mph at the time of the crash, above the 45mph limit, prosecutors say.

Drug tests carried out on the suspect were positive for cocaine, amphetamines, oxycodone and benzodiazepines, according to the motion put forward for his pretrial detention.

A traffic homicide investigator also found a stash of drugs on the backseat of the minister’s Pacifica, including methamphetamine, cocaine, MDMA, Oxycodone, Xanax, Carisoprodol, Narcan nasal spray and other drug paraphernalia, the motion added.

Further investigations found that police first arrested Betancourt for a separate alleged DUI incident on February 27 but he was released at 9 a.m. the following morning after posting a $500 bail with a suspended license. The fatal crash took place less than seven hours later.

open image in gallery The collision occurred along Gunn Highway in Florida on February 28 ( Google Maps )

Hillsborough booking records listed Betancourt as a “minister” and his employer as a local Presbyterian church though the name was omitted. He now faces charges of DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide, DUI with property damage or injury (two counts), DUI resulting in serious bodily injury (two counts), reckless driving with property damage or injury (two counts), driving without a valid license resulting in death, driving without a valid license resulting in serious bodily injury (two counts), seven counts of drug paraphernalia, the possession of cocaine, and six counts for the possession of a controlled substance.

Tributes have been paid to the mom-of-four in an online obituary that said she was “kind, loving, generous, and silly” and “busy all of the time taking her kids to school, some after-school programs, and kept up a home for her family.” She is said to have held down two jobs in hospitality at the Steinbrenner High School, and Publix deli. A funeral was held last week.

"A mother lost her life, and her children will carry that emotional scar forever,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a statement. "Nothing will ever bring their mother back or erase the trauma these children will carry for the rest of their lives, but we want them to know they are not alone. We will stand by them.”