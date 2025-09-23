Florida man arrested over fire at synagogue suspected as hate crime ahead of Jewish New Year

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Florida man has been arrested over a fire at a synagogue ahead of the Jewish New Year as police suspect it was a hate crime.

Blake Richard Hoover, 31, was taken into police custody Monday following a fire at the Chabad of Charlotte County in Punta Gorda on Friday, which police called a “hate crime.”

Fire crews were met with flames coming from the rear of the synagogue as they responded to a fire alarm. The fire was immediately extinguished and mostly contained to one room, the Punta Gorda Police Department said in a press release.

“Investigators discovered that a screen had been cut and an accelerant was used to start a fire at the back wall of the children’s classroom,” the release said.

open image in gallery A Florida man has been arrested over a fire at a synagogue ahead of the Jewish New Year as police suspect it was a hate crime ( Punta Gorda Police Department )

The letter “J” had also been spray-painted on walls and sidewalks around the property, police said.

Authorities said there was no one inside the building when the fire erupted.

On Monday morning, Punta Gorda police got a tip from a family member of Hoover, suggesting he was the potential suspect in the arson attack, according to the release.

Shortly after, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office alerted Punta Gorda detectives that while investigating an unrelated incident involving Hoover, they got a tip from another family member who also thought he had been behind the attack, the release said.

Punta Gorda police then spoke to Hoover and witnesses, allowing them to develop enough probable cause to execute search warrants on his bedroom, car and electronic devices.

“Evidence was then collected and will be processed accordingly,” the release said.

open image in gallery Blake Richard Hoover, 31, was taken into police custody Monday and charged with arson and criminal mischief ( Punta Gorda Police Department )

Hoover was charged with arson and criminal mischief. He is being held in the Charlotte County Jail. It’s not yet clear if Hoover has obtained legal representation.

“Our hearts go out to our Jewish community members. This was a despicable act that is not representative of the great City of Punta Gorda,” Punta Gorda Police Chief Pamela Smith said in a statement. “We hope that you can celebrate the High Holy Days knowing an arrest has been made, and we wish you peace and happiness for the New Year.”

The Jewish New Year, known as Rosh Hashanah, began at sundown on Monday and ends at nightfall on Wednesday. Yom Kippur, or the Jewish Day of Atonement, will begin at sundown on October 1 and end at nightfall on October 2.

Punta Gorda police will maintain an “increased presence” in the area of the synagogue during these Jewish holidays.