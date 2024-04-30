Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Florida man arrested after ‘throwing pasta with sauce’ amid road rage incident

A road rage incident over ‘glaring headlights’ took a strange turn after a man allegedly started to throw pasta with sauce at the victim

Amelia Neath
Tuesday 30 April 2024 19:52
Nolan Goins was arrested for battery after striking a victim with pasta
Nolan Goins was arrested for battery after striking a victim with pasta ( Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)

A Florida man has been arrested after flinging pasta with sauce at another driver in a bizarre road rage incident.

Nolan Goins, 46, was arrested on Thursday on a misdemeanour of simple battery, jail records show after he allegedly got caught up in a road rage incident over “glaring headlights”.

Mr Goins was travelling along Park Street near Bay Pines Boulevard in St Petersburg, Florida, at around 9pm when the glare from a driver’s headlights sparked a road rage incident, according to an arrest affidavit.

While the traffic was still moving, Mr Goins purportedly threw “pasta with sauce” from his passenger side, hurling the food out of his open window, hitting another person who was driving at the time, the affidavit said.

While the driver was hit on his arm, legs and torso, the pasta did not leave any injuries.

Mr Goins was later found with the same food stains on the right sleeve of his shirt, the arrest records said.

He was taken into custody at the Pinellas County Jail but was released the next day on a $1,000 bond.

This food-fueled road rage incident is bizarrely not the first to occur recently that also involves pasta.

Just over a week before in Indianapolis, police showed up at the scene of a road rage incident with a pregnant woman visibly shaking and covered in spaghetti.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police were called to the scene on 17 April after a driver reported that a woman in a GMC SUV was following her and flashing a handgun.

The woman allegedly nearly hit the pregnant woman’s car and tailgated her up to an intersection, where she threw a container of spaghetti into the victim’s open window, Fox59 reported.

The victim got out of her car to try and talk with the woman and exchange insurance details, but the woman allegedly pointed a gun at her.

The woman was later arrested but denied ever pointing a gun.

The Independent has contacted the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office for further information.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in