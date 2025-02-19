The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A Florida man has been charged with the murder of his girlfriend, whose body was found by his mother after she arrived at his home to ride out Hurricane Milton.

The body of 43-year-old Kristin Carrier was found inside the home of Robert Hendrix in Jacksonville County in October 2024, as the storm barreled towards the state. The Category 3 storm led to at least 14 deaths, 3.4 million power outages and significant damage.

According to an arrest warrant for Hendrix, obtained by WJXT, Carrier was found underneath a “brown-colored tarp” in the doorway of the master bedroom by Hendrix’s mother, who called the police.

It was later determined Carrier had died of multiple gunshot and stab wounds.

open image in gallery Robert Hendrix, 32, has been charged with the murder of 43-year-old Kristin Carrier, whose body was found by his mother in his Florida home ( Jacksonville County Sheriff's Office )

Hendrix, 32, who was at home at the time that the body was discovered, and later when officers arrived at the scene, was arrested on unrelated charges, according to the Jacksonville County Sheriff’s Office.

However, after an extensive investigation, Hendrix, who was already behind bars for another crime, was charged with second degree murder over the death of Carrier.

According to Hendrix’s arrest report, his mother told officers she traveled to her son’s home on October 9 to stay with him due to the incoming storm, per WJXT.

After making the gruesome discovery she immediately called her daughter so that she could pick her up. When her daughter arrived the pair spoke to Hendrix “who became animated.”

They then left the property and drove away to call the police.

When officers arrived, they found Carrier, as described, wrapped in a large, brown-colored tarp at the doorway of the bedroom at the end of the home’s hallway, according to the report.

open image in gallery The Category 3 storm last October led to at least 14 deaths, 3.4 million power outages and significant damage, including to the Tampa Bay Rays Ballpark Baseball ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Evidence collected from the scene included a knife and a baseball bat, which were sent for analysis. An autopsy later revealed Carrier suffered four gunshot wounds, WJXT reported.

In addition, another witness said that on the evening of October 9 she had also entered Hendrix’s house and heard a woman shouting from the rear bedroom. The witness left, on Hendrix’s request.

Police said they believe Hendrix was the only other person inside the home when Carrier was allegedly murdered.

The investigation is still ongoing and Jacksonville County Sheriff’s Office have urged anyone with information to come forward.

“We are committed to bringing justice for Ms. Carrier’s loved ones,” the force posted online.